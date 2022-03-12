Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Amazon Fab Phones and TV Fest sale is live, get 40% off on smartphones, 55% on TVs

Amazon is offering discounts on smartphones and smart TVs.
2022-03-12

  • Customers can get 10% instant discount using HDFC Bank Cards and Bank of Baroda Credit Cards

Amazon has announced Fab Phones Fest powered by Tecno and Fab TV Fest powered by Kodak, bringing together a host of deals and offers on a range of the latest smartphones, accessories and TVs. Customers can enjoy up to 40% off on top selling smartphones and accessories and up to 55% off on top selling Smart TVs from top brands OnePlus, Xiaomi, Redmi, Samsung, Tecno, Kodak, OPPO and Realme amongst others. 

The latest new launches including OnePlus Nord CE 2, Redmi Note 11, Series are amongst other smartphones that will see great offers during the Fab Phones Fest. Fab Phones Fest and Fab TV Fest will be live until 14th March 2022.

Customers can enjoy 10% instant discount using HDFC Bank Cards and Bank of Baroda Credit Cards. They can also avail of exciting exchange offers and convenient No-Cost EMI for up to 12 months on their favourite smartphones & TVs. 

Prime Members can avail savings of up to 20,000 with Advantage Just for Prime, which includes benefits like 6-month free screen replacement and additional 3 months No Cost EMI on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards which offers even higher EMI tenures.

Here are some of the latest smartphones, accessories and TVs on Amazon.in with offers and deals from sellers:

OnePlus Smartphones & TVs 

Get 15% discount on OnePlus 9R and get it for 33,999. Avail 12% discount on OnePlus 9 Pro and get it for 56,999 and enjoy flat 8,000 Instant Discount on SBI Credit Card and EMI Transactions. Get 14% discount on OnePlus 9 and get it for 42,999. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will be available for 23,999 with flat 1,500 Instant Discount on SBI Credit Card and EMI Transactions. Get OnePlus 32 inches Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV 32Y1 for 15,999.

Tecno Smartphones

The newly launched Tecno Spark 8 Pro will be available for 9,999. It comes with a 48MP High Resolution AI camera, 6.8 inch FHD+Dot-in display, 33W charger, 5,000mAh battery. Tecno Camon 17 will be available for 13,999 with 10% discount up to 1,000 on HDFC Bank Credit Card Transactions. Tecno POVA 2 is available for 11,999.

Realme Smartphones

The Realme Narzo 50A will be available for just 11,499 and Realme Narzo 50 will be available for 12,999. 

Samsung Smartphones and TVs 

Get Samsung Galaxy M52 5G for 24,999. The best-selling Samsung M Series Smartphone, Samsung Galaxy M12 will be available for 10,499. Samsung M32 5G will also get a price cut of 2,000 and will be available for available 20,999. Get great offers on Samsung TV including the Samsung 43 inches Crystal 4K Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV, get it for 36,990 with flat 1,750 Instant Discount on HDFC Card Transactions.

Smart TVs 

Enjoy 28% off on Kodak 50 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV and get it for INR 30,999. Get 45% off on AmazonBasics 55 inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV, it will be available for 35,999. Customers can get 36% off on Vu 32 inches Premium Series Smart LED TV 32UA and get it for 12,840. Sony Bravia 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV will be available for 74,990.

Xiaomi Smartphones & Redmi TVs 

Get Redmi 9A Sport starting at just 6,999. The newly launched Redmi Note 11 will be available starting 13,499. Redmi Note 10s will be available for 14,499 and get 10% discount up to 1,000 on HDFC Bank Credit Card Transactions. Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G will be available for 26,999 with flat 4,500 Instant discount of HDFC Bank Credit and Debit card. Redmi has televisions from 32 inch to 55 inch starting 11,999 onwards. Redmi 32 inches HD Ready Smart LED TV will be available for 14,499 and Redmi 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV for 39,999.

OPPO Smartphones 

Oppo phones like A15, A31, A74 5G and much more starting 9,441 (Including Bank offers).

Accessories 

Get up to 70% off on Power banks and up to 60% off on wireless headphones. Get Cases and covers starting 99.

