Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale ends tonight. Get these phones on 40% discount
Listen to this article

Amazon Fab Phones Fest powered by Lava will end today, bringing together a host of deals and offers on a range of the latest smartphones. Customers can enjoy up to 40% off on top selling smartphones from top brands such as Lava, Xiaomi, Samsung, Tecno, Apple, realme and iQOO amongst others. Fab Phones Fest will be live until tonight.

Customers can enjoy a 10% instant discount using HDFC Debit & Credit Cards. They can also avail of exchange offers and convenient No-Cost EMI for up to 12 months on their favourite smartphones. 

Prime Members can avail of savings of up to 20,000 with Advantage Just for Prime, which includes benefits like 6-month free screen replacement and additional 3 months No Cost EMI on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards which offers even higher EMI tenures.

Here are some of the offers and deals from sellers:

Samsung

Enjoy the deals and offers on Samsung M Series Smartphone. Samsung Galaxy M12 is available for 10,499. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available for 36,999. Samsung M32 5G, Samsung M33 5G and Samsung M52 5G is available for 20,999, 24,999 and 24,999 respectively.

Xiaomi

Get Redmi 9A Sport starting at 6,999. The Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S is available for 13,499 and 16,499 respectively. Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is available for 26,999. The Xiaomi 11T Pro with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage is available for 39,999. Get Mi 11X and Redmi Note 10T 5G for 27,999 and 13,999 respectively.

Apple 

Customers can get iPhone 12, 64GB variant for 55,999 and can additionally avail 10% instant discount on HDFC Debit and Credit Card.

iQOO 

Get iQOO Z5 5G starting at 23,990. iQOO 9 5G and iQOO 9 SE 5G are available starting 42,990 and 33,990 respectively. Get iQOO Z6 5G for just 15,499 and iQOO Z3 for 17,990.

Realme 

The Realme Narzo 50A and Realme Narzo 50 are available for 11,499 and 12,999 with additional 10% instant discount with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit card.

