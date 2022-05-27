Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale ends tonight. Get these phones on 40% discount

Get Redmi 9A Sport starting at ₹6,999. The Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S is available for ₹13,499 and ₹16,499 respectively. Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is available for ₹26,999. The Xiaomi 11T Pro with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage is available for ₹39,999. Get Mi 11X and Redmi Note 10T 5G for ₹27,999 and ₹13,999 respectively.