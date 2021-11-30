Amazon has announced ‘Grand Gaming Days’ for gaming enthusiasts bringing a host of offers and deals on gaming gadgets. Customers can get great offers and deals on gaming laptops, desktops and monitors, advanced headphones, gaming consoles, graphic cards, TVs from popular brands like Lenovo , Acer, ASUS, LG, HP, Sony, Dell, Corsair, Cosmic byte, JBL and more. Grand Gaming Days will be live until November 30.

Customers can get up to 40% off on large screen TVs with high resolution, larger RAM and higher refresh rate which enables a better gaming experience. Additionally, they can also avail no-cost EMI and exchange offers with a price drop on select models.

Here are some popular gaming products on Amazon.in with offers and deals from sellers.

Gaming Laptops, Desktops and Monitors:

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-56 15.6-inch Gaming laptop

The Acer Nitro 5 AN515-56 Gaming Laptop powered by Intel Core i5 11th gen processor. This powerful gaming machine comes with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 with 8GB of dedicated DDR4 RAM. Enjoy smooth multitasking and excellent performance with Acer CoolBoost technology and 512GB SSD hard. This gaming laptop is available for ₹63,990.

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3

The IdeaPad gaming is designed for gaming on the go, its thin and light design ensures that no matter where you go you can take your powerful game machine with you. Now whether it’s college, office or even the airport be assured your device will have sturdiness as well as portability because this device is a MIL-STD-810G Qualified Design for various Military Specification Tests like Low & High Temperature (-25 to 63°C for 4 hours) | Temperature Shock (-25 to 63°C one way temp Shock)| Shock (122cm+ Drop Test)| Vibration (4-32Hz over 2 hours). The new and improved thermals ensure 100% better ventilation rates compared to its predecessors as well as 3 heat pipes that dissipate 35% more efficiently. This gaming beast is available for ₹63,990.

MSI GF75 Thin Gaming Laptop

Configured with 10th Gen, Intel Core i5 processor powers the GF75. The GeForce GTX 16 Series is built with NVIDIA Turing architecture. 144Hz, the fastest gaming display brings you the most vibrant visuals so you never miss a beat. It is available for ₹59,990.

Asus TUF Gaming F15 Laptop

This gaming laptop comes with Powered by up to 10th Gen Intel Core H-Series and up to GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU. TUF's signature military-grade durability makes a reliable ally for gamers on the go. Access to over 100 high-quality PC games on Windows 10 with new games added all the time. One-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass that’s included with the purchase of your device. Get it for a deal price at ₹57,990.

Victus by HP FHD Gaming Laptop

HP Victus features Intel core R5-5600H processor and the latest Nvidia RTX 3050 with 4GB DDR6 dedicated graphics card. This thin and powerful gaming machine lets you experience high-grade graphics and the processor speed that meets your gaming and multi-tasking needs. Extra INR 5,000 off on exchange. Victus by HP series starts at just ₹58,990.

Gaming TV’s:

Sony Bravia (55) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X80AJ

Sony 55X80AJ comes with latest Google TV software for seamless interaction. With a powerful 4K X Reality Pro processor and 4K HDR Triluminos pro Display, you can enjoy smooth gaming experience on big screen in 4K HDR. You get additional features such Apple Homekit, Apple Airplay and Alexa connectivity. It will be available on Amazon.in, at ₹79,990.

Redmi 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV

This smart TV comes with over 8 million pixels for ultra-high deﬁnition viewing, Dolby Vision that brings colors and details. A ﬂuid display with intelligent frame insertion for blur-free visuals for sports and games with high-quality surround sound at 30W. Available with 3 HDML Ports to connect with gaming consoles, enhance your gaming experience in large screen. It is available for ₹44,999.

Gaming accessories:

JBL Quantum 100 by Harman, Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones

JBL Quantum 100 wired headset creates a new level of immersion thanks to JBL Quantum SOUND Signature and accurate audio positioning. JBL Quantum SURROUND generates a realistic soundscape that drops you in the middle of the action, gives you an edge, and maximizes your performance. Designed for durability, the lightweight headband and memory-foam ear cushions keep you comfortable. Get this amazing gaming headset for ₹2,299.

Evo Fox X-Team Fireblade TKL Gaming Keyboard and Spirit Gaming Mouse Combo

Evo Fox X-Team Fireblade TKL Gaming Keyboard and Spirit Gaming Mouse Combo with Breathing LED Effects and Programmable Software is the ideal Gaming Companion for any gamer worth their salt brilliant color spectrum illumination Keyboard with the Breathing Backlit effect and a 7 Color cycle breathing LED effects Mouse which is ideal for marathon gaming sessions. High-precision optical sensor Gaming Mouse with its Ergonomic design provides you the utmost comfort during your intense gaming sessions. Along with 6 programmable buttons and DPI switch, this mouse has a dedicated programmable software for windows which allows you to adjust its LED colors and customize macros if you're into programming. It is available for ₹1,380.

ZEBRONICS Zeb-Transformer K2 Gaming Keyboard

ZEB-Transformer K2 is a full-size premium gaming keyboard that has 104 keys with 12 integrated keys. It has multi-color LED lights backlit keys with different light modes that elevates your gaming experience. It is available for ₹1,099.

SteelSeries Aerox 3 - Super Light Gaming Mouse

Aerox 3’s super light design allows faster and more accurate reaction times in-game. TrueMove Core, a new custom true 1-to-1 tracking sensor co-developed with PixArt specially for performance. This 8,500 CPI, 300 IPS, 35G optical sensor delivers the speed and accuracy needed to improve your gameplay. Designed to provide enhanced control and smoothness for silky smooth super light mouse movements. The first ever gaming mouse to receive an IP54 rating, providing water resistance and protection from dust, dirt, oil, fur, and more. The mouse is engineered to safeguard the interior circuitry from virtually all types of environmental damage, so you never have to worry about accidents. It is available for ₹4,999.

HyperX SoloCast

USB Condenser Gaming Microphone, for PC, PS4, and Mac, Tap-to-Mute Sensor, Cardioid Polar Pattern, Gaming, Streaming, Podcasts, Twitch, YouTube and Discord. For video editors, streamers, and gamers looking for a USB microphone with great sound quality, the HyperX SoloCast is a must have. It’s Plug N Play, making it simple to use, with some of our fan-favorite conveniences like the tap-to-mute sensor and LED mute indicator. The versatile microphone has a flexible, adjustable stand and is also compatible with most boom arms, so it can either sit on your desk or work mounted. Certified by TeamSpeak and Discord and compatible with OBS, XSplit, Streamlabs OBS and a number of other programs, it’s an extremely streamer-friendly microphone. It is available for ₹5,190.

Gaming router:

Netgear Orbi High Performance AC3000 Tri-band Whole Home Mesh WiFi System

Orbi RBK50 Tri-band Mesh Wi-Fi System comes with 3Gbps Speed for 25+ devices, keeps you connected inside and outside your home Up to 5000 sq.ft. An additional third band dedicated to your Orbi router and satellite frees up the other two bands for maximum speed to your devices. Built-in NETGEAR Armor multi-layer security software protects all your connected devices with anti-virus, anti-malware, and data theft protection. Plus, parental controls let you easily pause the Internet, set time schedules and filter websites on your kids’ connected devices. With the Orbi app, you can set up your WiFi, customize settings, test/monitor WiFi speed and control your WiFi. It is available for ₹19,999.

