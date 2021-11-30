Amazon Grand Gaming Days end tonight. See great deals on gaming laptops, accessories

The IdeaPad gaming is designed for gaming on the go, its thin and light design ensures that no matter where you go you can take your powerful game machine with you. Now whether it’s college, office or even the airport be assured your device will have sturdiness as well as portability because this device is a MIL-STD-810G Qualified Design for various Military Specification Tests like Low & High Temperature (-25 to 63°C for 4 hours) | Temperature Shock (-25 to 63°C one way temp Shock)| Shock (122cm+ Drop Test)| Vibration (4-32Hz over 2 hours). The new and improved thermals ensure 100% better ventilation rates compared to its predecessors as well as 3 heat pipes that dissipate 35% more efficiently. This gaming beast is available for ₹63,990.