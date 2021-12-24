Amazon Grand Gaming Days offering handsome discounts on gaming laptops

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Amazon has announced ‘Grand Gaming Days’ for gaming enthusiasts bringing a host of offers and deals on gaming gadgets. Customers can get great offers and deals on gaming laptops, desktops and monitors, advanced headphones, gaming consoles, graphic cards, TVs from popular brands like Lenovo, Acer, ASUS, LG, HP, Sony, Dell, Corsair, Cosmic byte, JBL and more. The offers will be live until December 25. Buyers can get up to 40 per cent off on large screen TVs. Additionally, they can also avail no-cost EMI and exchange offers with a price drop on select models. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Asus TUF Gaming F15 Laptop {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This gaming laptop comes with 10th gen intel core H-series and up to GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU. Comprehensive cooling for your gaming marathons. TUF's signature military-grade durability make a reliable ally for gamers on the go. Access to over 100 high-quality PC games on Windows 10 with new games added all the time. It is available at ₹56,990.

Victus by HP FHD Gaming Laptop

HP Victus features intel core R5-5600H processor and the latest Nvidia RTX 3050 with 4GB DDR6 dedicated graphics card. This thin gaming machine lets you experience high-grade graphics and the processor speed that meets your gaming and multi-tasking needs. Avail extra ₹5,000 off on exchange. Victus by HP series starts at just ₹58,990. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

HP Pavilion Gaming Desktops

HP Pavilion gaming desktop powered by intel core i5 11th gen processor. This gaming machine comes with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060Ti with 8GB of dedicated DDR4 RAM and 16GB Computer RAM. It comes preinstalled Windows 11 and 1TB SSD. This gaming desktop is available for ₹1,02,490.

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The IdeaPad gaming is designed for gaming on the go. This device is a MIL-STD-810G Qualified Design for various Military specification tests like low and high temperatures. The new and improved thermals ensure 100% better ventilation rates compared to its predecessors as well as 3 heat pipes that dissipate 35% more efficiently. This gaming beast is available for ₹63,990.

MSI GF75 Thin Gaming Laptop

Configured with 10th Gen. intel core i5 processor powers up your GF75. Higher single core frequency is better for gaming experience, The GeForce GTX 16 series is built with the NVIDIA turing architecture. With performance that rivals the previous generation, it’s a blazing-fast supercharger for today’s most popular games, and even faster with modern titles. 144HZ, the fastest gaming display brings you the most vibrant visuals so you never miss a beat. It is available for ₹59,990. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

