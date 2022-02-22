Amazon has today announced ‘Grand Gaming Days’ for gaming enthusiasts bringing together a host of deals and offers on gaming gadgets. Customers can get great deals on gaming laptops, desktops and monitors, advanced headphones, gaming consoles, graphic cards, TVs from popular brands like Lenovo, Acer, Asus , LG, HP, Sony, Dell, Corsair, Cosmic byte, JBL and more. Amazon Grand Gaming Days will be live until February 24. Customers can get up to 50% off on gaming laptops, gaming consoles and accessories, graphics cards, monitors and more.

Here are some popular gaming products with offers:

Gaming Laptops, Desktops and Monitors:

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57 15.6-inch Gaming laptop

Immerse yourself in enhanced visual experience with Acer Nitro 5 AN515-56 Gaming Laptop powered by Intel Core i5 11th gen processor. This powerful gaming machine comes with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 with 8GB of dedicated DDR4SD RAM and 512GB SSD. Enjoy smooth multitasking and a refresh rate of 144 Hz and an overdrive response of 3 ms so that the visual experience of your game is lag-free, fluid, and seamless. This gaming laptop is available for ₹62,490.

HP Victus 16.1-inch FHD Gaming Laptop

HP Victus is a perfect companion for gaming. With a powerful Intel core R5-5600H processor and Radeon RX5500M Graphics with 4GB DDR6 dedicated graphics card. This thin and powerful gaming machine lets you experience high-grade graphics and the processor speed that meets your gaming and multi-tasking needs. This gaming beast is available from ₹59,990.

Victus by HP Ryzen 7-5800H 16.1-inch FHD Gaming Laptop

HP Victus is a perfect companion for gaming. With a powerful Intel core R7-5800H processor and the latest Nvidia RTX 3050 with 4GB DDR6 dedicated graphics card. This thin and powerful gaming machine lets you experience high-grade graphics and the processor speed that meets your gaming and multi-tasking needs. This gaming beast is available for ₹83,990.

ASUS TUF Gaming F15 Laptop

This powerful gaming laptop is powered by up to 10th Gen Intel Core H-Series & up to GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU. It also boasts comprehensive cooling for your gaming marathons. TUF's signature military-grade durability make a reliable ally for gamers on the go. Access to over 100 high-quality PC games on Windows 10 with new games added all the time. Get it for ₹58,990.

Gaming accessories:

Evo Fox X-Team Fireblade TKL Gaming Keyboard and Spirit Gaming Mouse Combo

Evo Fox X-Team Fireblade TKL Gaming Keyboard and Spirit Gaming Mouse Combo comes with breathing LED Effects and Programmable Software that is the ideal gaming companion for any gamer and for their marathon gaming sessions. High-precision optical sensor gaming mouse has an ergonomic design that provides you the utmost comfort during your intense gaming sessions. Along with 6 programmable buttons and DPI switch, this mouse has a dedicated programmable software for windows which allows you to adjust its LED colors and customize macros if you're into programming. It is available for ₹1,359.

Logitech G435 Wireless Gaming Headset

Logitech G435 Wireless Gaming Headset is designed for every aspect of your life. The combo of gaming-grade LIGHTSPEED wireless and Bluetooth give you the freedom to wirelessly connect to your PC, phone and other devices. Its 40 mm drivers deliver incredible sound while the dual beamforming mics eliminate the mic arm and background noise. It is available for ₹7,495.

WD_BLACK SN770 NVMe PCIe Gen 4 SSD, 500GB

This purpose-built gaming drive boasts a PCIe Gen4 interface2 that delivers blazing speeds of up to 5,150MB/s2. Improve in-game responsiveness and streaming with the PCIe Gen4 interface for a performance boost you can see and feel. The interface is compatible with leading CPU and motherboard platforms and backwards compatible with PCIe Gen3. Equipped with advanced thermal management technology that helps maintain consistent performance, this drive comes backed by a 5-year warranty. It is available for ₹6,599.

Asus RT-AX55 AX1800 Dual Band WiFi 6 (Black) Router

With ultra-fast Wi-Fi speed with RT-AX55 that supports 80MHz bandwidth and 1024-QAM for faster wireless connections. It comes with a total networking speed of about 1800Mbps — 574 Mbps on the 2.4GHz band and 1201 Mbps on the 5GHz band. It blocks internet security threats for all your connected smart devices. It is compatible with ASUS AiMesh Wi Fi system for seamless whole-home coverage and comes with NitroQAM (1024-QAM) technology that enables 25% data rate while the older standard is limited to 256-QAM. It is available for ₹10,450.

