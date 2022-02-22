Amazon ‘Grand Gaming Days’ sale is live. Get 50% off on gaming laptops and more

Evo Fox X-Team Fireblade TKL Gaming Keyboard and Spirit Gaming Mouse Combo comes with breathing LED Effects and Programmable Software that is the ideal gaming companion for any gamer and for their marathon gaming sessions. High-precision optical sensor gaming mouse has an ergonomic design that provides you the utmost comfort during your intense gaming sessions. Along with 6 programmable buttons and DPI switch, this mouse has a dedicated programmable software for windows which allows you to adjust its LED colors and customize macros if you're into programming. It is available for ₹1,359.