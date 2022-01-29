Amazon.in has announced ‘Grand Gaming Days’ for gaming enthusiasts bringing a host of offers and deals on gaming gadgets. Customers can get great offers and deals on gaming laptops, desktops & monitors, advanced headphones, gaming consoles, graphic cards, TVs from popular brands like Lenovo, Acer, ASUS, LG, HP, Sony, Dell, Corsair, Cosmic byte, JBL and more. The sale will be live until January 30.

Customers can get up to 40% off on large screen TVs with high resolution, larger RAM and higher refresh rate which enables a better gaming experience. Additionally, they can also avail no-cost EMI and exchange offers with a price drop on select models.

Here are some popular gaming products with offers and deals:

Gaming Laptops, Desktops and Monitors:

HP Pavilion 15.6-inch FHD Gaming Laptop

Configured with Intel i5-10th gen Processor and powerful 1650Ti GPU, this HP gaming laptop provides desktop-caliber performance in gaming laptops with immersive multimedia and gaming experience. This Laptop comes with 15.6-inch FHD display, 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD+256 GB SSD which contributes to maximum efficiency and performance. It is available for ₹63,990.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 14-inch Gaming Laptop

The Asus Zephyrus G14 is a first-of-its-kind gaming laptop, featuring a high-power 8-core CPU in a 14-inch chassis. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, 16 GB RAM and 1 TB SSD, the AMD Zephyrus G14 is a perfect laptop for those kinds of people who like to game and create but put a priority on doing so using a light-weight machine. This gaming beast is available for ₹1,39,990.

Lenovo Ideapad 15.6-inch FHD Gaming Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 is a perfect companion for the gamers. With a Ryzen 7 5800H processor and the Nvidia GTX 1650 with 4GB DDR6 dedicated graphics card, this powerful gaming machine lets you experience high-grade graphics and the processor speed that meets your gaming and multi-tasking needs. It comes with a 16GB RAM and 512 GB SSD and is available for ₹74,490.

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57 15.6-inch Gaming laptop

Immerse yourself in enhanced visual experience with Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57 Gaming Laptop powered by Intel Core i5 11th gen processor. This powerful gaming machine comes with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 with 8GB of dedicated DDR4 RAM and 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD. Enjoy smooth multitasking and excellent performance with Acer CoolBoost technology. This gaming laptop is available for ₹68,990.

HP Victus 16.1-inch FHD Gaming laptop

HP Victus is a perfect companion for gaming. With a powerful Intel core R5-5600H processor and the latest Nvidia RTX 3050 with 4GB DDR6 dedicated graphics card. This thin and powerful gaming machine lets you experience high-grade graphics and the processor speed that meets your gaming and multi-tasking needs. This gaming beast is available from ₹59,990.

Gaming accessories:

JBL Quantum 100 by Harman, Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones

JBL Quantum 100 wired headset creates a new level of immersion thanks to JBL Quantum SOUND Signature and accurate audio positioning. JBL Quantum SURROUND generates a realistic soundscape that drops you in the middle of the action, gives you an edge, and maximizes your performance. Designed for durability, the lightweight headband and memory-foam ear cushions keep you comfortable. Get this amazing gaming headset for ₹2,299.

Evo Fox X-Team Fireblade TKL Gaming Keyboard and Spirit Gaming Mouse Combo

Evo Fox X-Team Fireblade TKL Gaming Keyboard and Spirit Gaming Mouse Combo with Breathing LED Effects and Programmable Software is the ideal Gaming Companion for any gamer worth their salt Brilliant color spectrum illumination Keyboard with the Breathing Backlit effect and a 7 Color cycle breathing LED effects Mouse which is ideal for marathon gaming sessions. High-precision optical sensor Gaming Mouse with its Ergonomic design provides you the utmost comfort during your intense gaming sessions. Along with 6 programmable buttons and DPI switch, this mouse has a dedicated programmable software for windows which allows you to adjust its LED colors and customize macros if you're into programming. It is available for ₹1,359.

Logitech G435 Wireless Gaming Headset

The combo of gaming-grade wireless and Bluetooth can wirelessly connect to your PC, phone and other devices. Its 40 mm drivers deliver incredible sound while the dual beamforming mics eliminate the mic arm and background noise. It is available for ₹6,995.

ASUS GT-AX11000 ROG Rapture Router (Black) AX11000 Tri-Band WiFi 6 Gaming WiFi Router

This router is amongst World's first 10 Gigabit Wi-Fi router with a quad-core processor, PS5 compatible, 2.5G gaming port, DFS band, wtfast, Adaptive QoS, AiMesh for mesh wifi system and AiProtection Pro network security. Enjoy Ultrafast WiFi Speed of 11000Mbps to handle even the busiest network with ease. Accelerate game traffic every step of the way with Triple-level Game Acceleration from device to game server. It also has Battle-ready-hardware of 1.8GHz quad-core CPU and 2.5GBase -T port for ultimate performance. It has Front-line Network Security that neutralize internet threats before they hit your network. It is available for ₹32,299

Gaming TV’s:

Sony Bravia (55) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X80AJ

Sony 55X80AJ comes with latest Google TV software for seamless interaction. With a powerful 4K X Reality Pro processor and 4K HDR Triluminos pro Display, you can enjoy smooth gaming experience on big screen in 4K HDR. You get additional features such Apple Homekit, Apple Airplay and Alexa connectivity. It will be available on Amazon.in for ₹72,990.

Redmi 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV

With over 8 million pixels for ultra-high deﬁnition viewing experience. Dolby Vision brings colors and details on screen to life. Just as the creator intended it to be. A ﬂuid display with intelligent frame insertion for blur-free visuals for sports and games. Taking your audio experience to a different level altogether, with high-quality surround sound at 30W. Available with 3 HDML Ports to connect with gaming consoles, enhance your gaming experience in large screen. It will be available exclusively on Amazon, at ₹44,999

