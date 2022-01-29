Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale is live. Get offers on laptops, gadgets

Evo Fox X-Team Fireblade TKL Gaming Keyboard and Spirit Gaming Mouse Combo with Breathing LED Effects and Programmable Software is the ideal Gaming Companion for any gamer worth their salt Brilliant color spectrum illumination Keyboard with the Breathing Backlit effect and a 7 Color cycle breathing LED effects Mouse which is ideal for marathon gaming sessions. High-precision optical sensor Gaming Mouse with its Ergonomic design provides you the utmost comfort during your intense gaming sessions. Along with 6 programmable buttons and DPI switch, this mouse has a dedicated programmable software for windows which allows you to adjust its LED colors and customize macros if you're into programming. It is available for ₹1,359.