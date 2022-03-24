Amazon has announced ‘Grand Gaming Days’ bringing a host of exciting deals and offers on gaming gadgets for all tech enthusiasts. Customers can enjoy great offers and deals on gaming laptops, desktops & monitors, advanced headphones, gaming consoles, graphic cards, TVs from popular brands like Lenovo, Acer, ASUS, LG, HP, Sony, Dell, JBL and many more. Grand Gaming Days will be starting today until March 26.

Customers will also get an additional 10% instant discount on Federal bank debit and credit cards along with the convenience of no-cost EMI across a wide selection and attractive prices.

Here are some popular gaming products with offers:

Gaming Laptops and Desktops

MSI GF75 Thin 17.3" Gaming Laptop

Configured with Intel i5-10th gen Processor and 1650 GPU, this MSI gaming laptop provides desktop-caliber performance in gaming laptops with immersive multimedia and gaming experience. This Laptop comes with 17.3-inch FHD display, 8GB RAM and 512 GB SSD which contributes to maximum efficiency and performance. It is available for ₹58,990.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 14-inch Gaming Laptop

The Asus Zephyrus G14 is a first-of-its-kind gaming laptop, featuring a high-power 8-core CPU in a 14-inch chassis. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, 16 GB RAM and 1 TB SSD, the AMD Zephyrus G14 is a perfect laptop for those kinds of people who like to game and create, but put a priority on doing so using a light-weight machine. This gaming beast is available for ₹1,34,990.

Lenovo Ideapad 15.6-inch FHD Gaming Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 is a perfect companion for the gamers. With a Ryzen 5 5600H processor and the Nvidia RTX 3050 with 4GB DDR6 dedicated graphics card, this powerful gaming machine lets you experience high-grade graphics and the processor speed that meets your gaming and multi-tasking needs. It comes with an 8 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD and is available for ₹69,490.

HP Victus Ryzen 7 16.1-inch Gaming Laptop

Immerse yourself in enhanced visual experience with HP Victus Gaming Laptop powered by Ryzen 7 5800H processor. This powerful gaming machine comes with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 with 16 GB of dedicated DDR4 RAM and 512 GB SSD. This gaming laptop is available for ₹81,990.

Gaming accessories

HyperX SoloCast

USB Condenser Gaming Microphone, for PC, PS4, and Mac, Tap-to-Mute Sensor, Cardioid Polar Pattern, Gaming, Streaming, Podcasts, Twitch, YouTube and Discord. For video editors, streamers, and gamers looking for a USB microphone with great sound quality, the HyperX SoloCast is a must have. It’s Plug N Play, making it simple to use, with some of our fan-favorite conveniences like the tap-to-mute sensor and LED mute indicator. The versatile microphone has a flexible, adjustable stand and is also compatible with most boom arms, so it can either sit on your desk or work mounted. Certified by TeamSpeak and Discord and compatible with OBS, XSplit, Streamlabs OBS and a number of other programs, it’s an extremely streamer-friendly microphone. It is available for ₹5,790.

Cosmic Byte Stardust Headset

Primary kind of gaming headset, perfect for playing games, listening to music, etc. Single 3.5mm Jack for sound and mic with Inline Remote. It has soft cushion head-pad and ear-pad, as well as adjustable length hinges which guarantee hours of gaming comfort. It delivers clear sound and deep bass for real game, little smart in-line Remote Control for sound and mic with flexible microphone for exact positioning and mic with great sensitivity at picking up sounds, your partner can hear your words clearly. It is available for ₹749.

Components

WD_BLACK SN770 NVMe PCIe Gen 4 SSD, 500GB

Get into the action now with the WD_BLACK SN770 NVMe SSD4. This purpose-built gaming drive boasts a PCIe Gen4 interface2 that delivers blazing speeds of up to 5,150MB/s2. Improve in-game responsiveness and streaming with the PCIe Gen4 interface for a performance boost you can see and feel. The interface is compatible with leading CPU and motherboard platforms and backwards compatible with PCIe Gen3. Equipped with advanced thermal management technology that helps maintain consistent performance, this reliable drive from a trusted brand comes backed by a 5-year limited warranty. It is available for ₹6,599.

Gaming routers

Asus RT-AX55 AX1800 Dual Band WiFi 6 (Black) Router

Enjoy Ultra-fast Wi-Fi Speed – RT-AX55 supports 80MHz bandwidth and 1024-QAM for dramatically faster wireless connections. With a total networking speed of about 1800Mbps — 574 Mbps on the 2.4GHz band and 1201 Mbps on the 5GHz band. Better Partner with Mesh System- Compatible with ASUS AiMesh Wi Fi system for seamless whole-home coverage. NitroQAM (1024-QAM) technology - NitroQAM (1024-QAM) technology enables a 25% data rate while the older standard is limited to 256-QAM. It is available for ₹10,450.

Gaming TV’s

Redmi 50 Inch TV

With over 8 million pixels for ultra-high deﬁnition viewing experience. Dolby Vision brings colors and details on screen to life. Just as the creator intended it to be. A ﬂuid display with intelligent frame insertion for blur-free visuals for sports and games. Taking your audio experience to a different level altogether, with high-quality surround sound at 30W. Available with 3 HDML Ports to connect with gaming consoles, enhance your gaming experience in large screen. Available exclusively at Amazon at attractive price and bank offers as applicable.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.