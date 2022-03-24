Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale is live, get up to 50% off on laptops, gaming gadgets

USB Condenser Gaming Microphone, for PC, PS4, and Mac, Tap-to-Mute Sensor, Cardioid Polar Pattern, Gaming, Streaming, Podcasts, Twitch, YouTube and Discord. For video editors, streamers, and gamers looking for a USB microphone with great sound quality, the HyperX SoloCast is a must have. It’s Plug N Play, making it simple to use, with some of our fan-favorite conveniences like the tap-to-mute sensor and LED mute indicator. The versatile microphone has a flexible, adjustable stand and is also compatible with most boom arms, so it can either sit on your desk or work mounted. Certified by TeamSpeak and Discord and compatible with OBS, XSplit, Streamlabs OBS and a number of other programs, it’s an extremely streamer-friendly microphone. It is available for ₹5,790.

