Amazon Great Indian Festival ‘Finale Days': Irresistible deals on smartphones

Still worried about buying new smartphone? The ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival 'Finale Days' continues to offer decent discount on numerous smartphones ranging from Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, OnePlus Nord to iQoo. The 'Finale Days' will go on till November 2 which is offering nearly 40 percent discount on these smartphone brands and much more. Make your choice and upgrade, buy your new smartphone as Amazon is also offering screen replacement, exchange, no cost EMI and coupons to help you decide.

Apple iPhone 11 (Price: ₹41,999)

The Apple iPhone 11 comes with 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD LCD display. The smartphone is water and dust resistant (2 meters for up to 30 minutes, IP68). The iPhone 11 features dual-camera system with 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide cameras; Night mode, Portrait mode, and 4K video up to 60fps along with a 12MP front camera with Portrait mode, 4K video, and Slo-Mo. With Face ID and A13 Bionic chip with third-generation Neural Engine, iPhone 11 starts with 64GB internal storage. The smartphone also supports wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S20FE 5G (Price: ₹34,240)

The 5G ready Galaxy S20FE is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory expandable up to 1TB, it runs on Android 11. The smartphone comes with triple rear camera setup; 12MP+ 8MP+12MP resolution and a 32MP front camera. Galaxy S20FE has a 6.5-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh rate, 1080x2400 resolution. It is powered by a 4,500mAh battery with fast charging. It too supports wireless charging. The smartphone is IP68 rated.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G (Price: ₹22,999)

Oppo A74 5G (Price: ₹14,990)

The Oppo A74 features 6.49 inch FHD+ punch-hole display with 2400x1080 pixels. The smartphone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 2GHz octa-core processor that supports LPDDR4X memory and latest UFS 2.1. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery. In optics, the A74 comes with triple camera having 48MP + 2MP + 2MP lenses and an 8MP front camera. The smartphone is loaded with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB. It runs on Android 11.

Realme Narzo 50a (Price: ₹9,899)

The Realme Narzo 50a is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor supported by 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM which is expandable upto 256 GB. The Narzo 50a features 6.5 inch HD+ display. In camera department, the smartphone gets you 50MP+2MP+2MP lenses along with an 8MP selfie camera. It runs on a 6,000mAh cell. It is operated by Android 11.

Iqoo Z5 5G (Price: 20,990)

The premium segment smartphone barnd, iqoo sells Z5 5G with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G 6nm octa-core processor, LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1. The smartphone comes with a 44W flashcharge technology with 5,000mAh battery. The iQoo Z5 features a 6.67 inches FHD display with 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate. It sports a 64MP main camera, f/1.79 Aperture with GW3 sensor, with features like 4K video recording at 60FPS, Super Night Mode, along with 16MP front camera. The Z5G will ship with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal space. It runs on Android 11.

