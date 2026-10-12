Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026: 7 premium smartphones you can buy at lower prices

Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 began on October 8, offering discounts on premium and flagship smartphones across brands such as Samsung, Apple, Vivo, iQOO and Xiaomi. Everyone who buys a new device or upgrades during the ongoing sale can be sure to pay less, while some banks offer exchange programs and coupons that can provide additional discounts.

This is the sale, as smartphone prices have been increasing in recent months. Amazon India offers discounts on standard and premium models. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G is available for Rs. 84,999, down from its original price of Rs. 129,999. The iPhone 16 is also listed at a discounted price of Rs. 72,249.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026: Top smartphone deals Some of the top smartphone offers are mentioned below during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026.

Smartphone Original Price Sale Price iPhone 17e Rs. 79,900 Rs. 70,900 iPhone 16 Rs. 89,900 Rs. 72,249 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G Rs. 1,29,999 Rs. 84,999 iQOO 15 Rs. 85,999 Rs. 76,999 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Rs. 1,74,999 Rs. 1,29,999 Vivo X300 FE 5G Rs. 1,09,999 Rs. 80,999 Xiaomi 17 Rs. 1,19,999 Rs. 68,999

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, iPhone 16: Key features The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and features a 200 MP primary camera in its quad-camera setup. The sale offers it at a discounted price, which is one of the key features of the premium smartphone offerings.

iPhone 16 is powered by Apple's A18 chip and will feature Apple Intelligence capabilities. It is listed at Rs. 72,249, compared with its original listed price of Rs. 89,900.

Bank offers and exchange discounts Other payment options and offers are also available to get extra discounts on Amazon. The sale information stated that customers with SBI credit cards can avail discounts of up to 10%. Eligible purchases are also available with the No Cost EMI facility for up to 12 months.

Customers can redeem a discount for a second older phone if they bring in a valid trade-in. Certain models might even be eligible for coupon offers, and Prime members could find special deals on specific items.