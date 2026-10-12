Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026: 7 premium smartphones you can buy at lower prices

Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 began on October 8, offering discounts on premium and flagship smartphones across brands such as Samsung, Apple, Vivo, iQOO and Xiaomi. Everyone who buys a new device or upgrades during the ongoing sale can be sure to pay less, while some banks offer exchange programs and coupons that can provide additional discounts.

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This is the sale, as smartphone prices have been increasing in recent months. Amazon India offers discounts on standard and premium models. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G is available for Rs. 84,999, down from its original price of Rs. 129,999. The iPhone 16 is also listed at a discounted price of Rs. 72,249.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026: Top smartphone deals Some of the top smartphone offers are mentioned below during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026.

Smartphone Original Price Sale Price iPhone 17e Rs. 79,900 Rs. 70,900 iPhone 16 Rs. 89,900 Rs. 72,249 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G Rs. 1,29,999 Rs. 84,999 iQOO 15 Rs. 85,999 Rs. 76,999 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Rs. 1,74,999 Rs. 1,29,999 Vivo X300 FE 5G Rs. 1,09,999 Rs. 80,999 Xiaomi 17 Rs. 1,19,999 Rs. 68,999

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, iPhone 16: Key features The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and features a 200 MP primary camera in its quad-camera setup. The sale offers it at a discounted price, which is one of the key features of the premium smartphone offerings.

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iPhone 16 is powered by Apple's A18 chip and will feature Apple Intelligence capabilities. It is listed at Rs. 72,249, compared with its original listed price of Rs. 89,900.

Bank offers and exchange discounts Other payment options and offers are also available to get extra discounts on Amazon. The sale information stated that customers with SBI credit cards can avail discounts of up to 10%. Eligible purchases are also available with the No Cost EMI facility for up to 12 months.

Customers can redeem a discount for a second older phone if they bring in a valid trade-in. Certain models might even be eligible for coupon offers, and Prime members could find special deals on specific items.

Users are advised to enquire about the final checkout price, card eligibility, exchange valuation, and product availability before ordering, as these benefits may not apply to all smartphones or sale listings.

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About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.