Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026: 7 premium smartphones you can buy at lower prices

Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 began on October 8, offering discounts on premium and flagship smartphones across brands such as Samsung, Apple, Vivo, iQOO and Xiaomi. Everyone who buys a new device or upgrades during the ongoing sale can be sure to pay less, while some banks offer exchange programs and coupons that can provide additional discounts.
This is the sale, as smartphone prices have been increasing in recent months. Amazon India offers discounts on standard and premium models. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G is available for Rs. 84,999, down from its original price of Rs. 129,999. The iPhone 16 is also listed at a discounted price of Rs. 72,249.
27% OFF
₹94459₹129999
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20% OFF
₹94999₹119999
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Some of the top smartphone offers are mentioned below during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026.
|Smartphone
|Original Price
|Sale Price
|iPhone 17e
|Rs. 79,900
|Rs. 70,900
|iPhone 16
|Rs. 89,900
|Rs. 72,249
|Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G
|Rs. 1,29,999
|Rs. 84,999
|iQOO 15
|Rs. 85,999
|Rs. 76,999
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
|Rs. 1,74,999
|Rs. 1,29,999
|Vivo X300 FE 5G
|Rs. 1,09,999
|Rs. 80,999
|Xiaomi 17
|Rs. 1,19,999
|Rs. 68,999
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and features a 200 MP primary camera in its quad-camera setup. The sale offers it at a discounted price, which is one of the key features of the premium smartphone offerings.
iPhone 16 is powered by Apple's A18 chip and will feature Apple Intelligence capabilities. It is listed at Rs. 72,249, compared with its original listed price of Rs. 89,900.
Other payment options and offers are also available to get extra discounts on Amazon. The sale information stated that customers with SBI credit cards can avail discounts of up to 10%. Eligible purchases are also available with the No Cost EMI facility for up to 12 months.
Customers can redeem a discount for a second older phone if they bring in a valid trade-in. Certain models might even be eligible for coupon offers, and Prime members could find special deals on specific items.
Users are advised to enquire about the final checkout price, card eligibility, exchange valuation, and product availability before ordering, as these benefits may not apply to all smartphones or sale listings.