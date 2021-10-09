The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is going full swing with deals on a wide variety of items. Buyers can avail discounts of everything from smartphones to to electronics and more. There are some interesting deals on laptops across various price ranges, including both gaming and productivity focussed machines.

Here's a look at some of the deals that are available on laptops during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Apple MacBook Air with M1 chip

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 SoC has been listed at ₹79,990, instead of its original price of ₹92,900. The much-acclaimed laptop runs Apple's in-house silicon, that features and 8-core CPU, an 8-core GPU and 16-core Neural Engine. It is coupled with 8GB of unified memory and SSD storage. The screen is best in class 13.3-inch Retina display with P3 wide color.

Acre Nitro 5

The Intel-equipped Acer Nitro 5 is being sold at ₹69,990 instead of the original price tag of ₹1 lakh. The laptop features an 11th generation Intel Core i5-11400H processor, along with 8GB of RAM, which can be expanded up to 32GB. The laptop has a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 with 4GB GDDR6 VRAM. The Acer Nitro 5 features a 15.6-inch full HD display with 144Hz refresh rate. Storage duties are handled by a 256 GB PCIe Gen3 NVMe SSD and a 1 TB 2.5-inch 7200 RPM HDD.

Victus by HP

Victus by HP has been tagged at ₹61,990, as opposed to its orginal price of ₹76,020. The laptop features a 5th generation AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, 8 GB RAM, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card and 512GB SSD for storage. It has a 60Hz, 16.1-inch full HD, micro-edge screen that can get bright up to 250 nits.

Asus Vivobook 14 (2021)

Th Asus Vivobook 14 (2021) has been listed at ₹41,990 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The laptop has been fitted with an 11th generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor. It is coupled with 8GB DDR4 RAM and 256GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD. There is a vacant 2.5-inch SATA slot that can be used for storage expansion. The Asus Vivobook 14 (2021) runs Windows 10 Home out of the box and can be upgraded to Windows 11 when it comes.

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5

The Lenovo Idepad Slim 5 is going for ₹62,990 on Amazon right now. The laptop comes with 11th generation Intel Tiger Lake Core i5-1135G7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 10 Home and free upgrade to Windows 11. It also runs Integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics. The screen on Lenovo Idepad Slim 5 is a 15.6-inch full HD panel with 300 nits brightness and 45 per cent NTSC colour gamut.

