Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top 5 laptop deals you can avail today

Th Asus Vivobook 14 (2021) has been listed at ₹41,990 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The laptop has been fitted with an 11th generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor. It is coupled with 8GB DDR4 RAM and 256GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD. There is a vacant 2.5-inch SATA slot that can be used for storage expansion. The Asus Vivobook 14 (2021) runs Windows 10 Home out of the box and can be upgraded to Windows 11 when it comes.