Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is offering big savings for everyone from January 17 to 20, 2022. Customers can enjoy up to 40% off on Mobiles and Accessories on top brands like OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, iQOO, Apple .

Here are some of the smartphone available with deals and offers which are under ₹10,000:

Tecno Pop 5 LTE

Tecno has recently launched 3 new smartphones on Amazon, including Tecno Spark 8T, Tecno Spark 8 pro and the latest entrant the Tecno Pop 5 LTE. The Tecno Pop 5 LTE is an affordable dual camera smartphone available on Amazon.in starting at ₹6,299. Tecno Pop 5 LTE offers features like a 5,000mAh battery, IPX2 splash resistance, and 6.52 inch HD+ display. Customers can avail additional 10% instant discount with SBI Credit cards to make the deal even better taking the effective price of Tecno Pop to ₹5,670.

Tecno Spark 8T

The Spark 8T will be available for ₹9,299 during the sale. Get extra discount with SBI cards taking the net effective price down to ₹8,370 only. The Spark 8T comes with 6.6inch FHD+ display, a 50MP camera and a metal design.

Redmi 9A Sport

The phone is available online only on Amazon. The phone has the MRP of ₹8,499, and it usually sells for ₹7,499. During the Great Republic Day sale it will be available for just ₹6,999. Redmi 9A Sport offers will see further discounts and it will be available for ₹6,999 + extra 10% off on SBI Bank credit cards or ₹700 saving making the effective price to ₹6,299 . This phone features an HD+ IPS display, Mediatek Helio G25 octa core processor, 5,000mAh battery, and an expandable storage capacity.

Redmi 9A

The phone has the MRP of ₹8,499, and it usually sells for ₹6,999. Redmi 9A offers will see further discounts and it will be available for just ₹6,299 including ₹700 off with SBI bank credit card. This phone features an HD+ IPS display, Mediatek Helio G25 octa core processor, 5,000mAh battery and an expandable storage capacity of up to 512 GB.

Realme Narzo 50i

The Realme Narzo 50i usually sells for ₹7,499, during the sale it will be available for just ₹6,299 including ₹500 off with coupon and bank offer. It comes with a 6.5 inch and 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M12

The phone has a 90Hz display, and 6,000mAh battery. The phone packs a 48MP quad camera, with a 5MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth camera. The Samsung Galaxy M12 originally priced at ₹11,999 but will be available for just ₹9499 during the Amazon Great republic day sale along with 10% extra off on SBI Bank cards, making the effective price for the phone at around ₹8,550.

Realme Narzo 50i

This phone comes with features 6.5 inch HD+ display, 50MP primary camera. During the sale it will be available for ₹11,499. Get Extra ₹1,000 off with coupons and with additional discount with SBI cards, customers can buy this smartphone for an effective price of ₹9,499.

Tecno Spark Go 2022

The phones houses a 6.5 inch dot notch display, and a 6,000mAh. The Tecno Spark Go will be available for ₹7,699 during the sale.

