Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: 10 smartphones under 10k

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: 10 smartphones under ₹10k3 min read . 09:21 AM IST
- Customers can enjoy up to 40% off on Mobiles and Accessories on top brands like OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, iQOO, Apple
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is offering big savings for everyone from January 17 to 20, 2022. Customers can enjoy up to 40% off on Mobiles and Accessories on top brands like OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, iQOO, Apple.
Here are some of the smartphone available with deals and offers which are under ₹10,000:
Tecno Pop 5 LTE
Tecno has recently launched 3 new smartphones on Amazon, including Tecno Spark 8T, Tecno Spark 8 pro and the latest entrant the Tecno Pop 5 LTE. The Tecno Pop 5 LTE is an affordable dual camera smartphone available on Amazon.in starting at ₹6,299. Tecno Pop 5 LTE offers features like a 5,000mAh battery, IPX2 splash resistance, and 6.52 inch HD+ display. Customers can avail additional 10% instant discount with SBI Credit cards to make the deal even better taking the effective price of Tecno Pop to ₹5,670.
Tecno Spark 8T
The Spark 8T will be available for ₹9,299 during the sale. Get extra discount with SBI cards taking the net effective price down to ₹8,370 only. The Spark 8T comes with 6.6inch FHD+ display, a 50MP camera and a metal design.
Redmi 9A Sport
The phone is available online only on Amazon. The phone has the MRP of ₹8,499, and it usually sells for ₹7,499. During the Great Republic Day sale it will be available for just ₹6,999. Redmi 9A Sport offers will see further discounts and it will be available for ₹6,999 + extra 10% off on SBI Bank credit cards or ₹700 saving making the effective price to ₹6,299 . This phone features an HD+ IPS display, Mediatek Helio G25 octa core processor, 5,000mAh battery, and an expandable storage capacity.
Redmi 9A
The phone has the MRP of ₹8,499, and it usually sells for ₹6,999. Redmi 9A offers will see further discounts and it will be available for just ₹6,299 including ₹700 off with SBI bank credit card. This phone features an HD+ IPS display, Mediatek Helio G25 octa core processor, 5,000mAh battery and an expandable storage capacity of up to 512 GB.
Realme Narzo 50i
The Realme Narzo 50i usually sells for ₹7,499, during the sale it will be available for just ₹6,299 including ₹500 off with coupon and bank offer. It comes with a 6.5 inch and 5,000mAh battery.
Samsung Galaxy M12
The phone has a 90Hz display, and 6,000mAh battery. The phone packs a 48MP quad camera, with a 5MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth camera. The Samsung Galaxy M12 originally priced at ₹11,999 but will be available for just ₹9499 during the Amazon Great republic day sale along with 10% extra off on SBI Bank cards, making the effective price for the phone at around ₹8,550.
Realme Narzo 50i
This phone comes with features 6.5 inch HD+ display, 50MP primary camera. During the sale it will be available for ₹11,499. Get Extra ₹1,000 off with coupons and with additional discount with SBI cards, customers can buy this smartphone for an effective price of ₹9,499.
Tecno Spark Go 2022
The phones houses a 6.5 inch dot notch display, and a 6,000mAh. The Tecno Spark Go will be available for ₹7,699 during the sale.
