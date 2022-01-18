Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: 10 smartphones under 10k

The phone is available online only on Amazon. The phone has the MRP of ₹8,499, and it usually sells for ₹7,499. During the Great Republic Day sale it will be available for just ₹6,999. Redmi 9A Sport offers will see further discounts and it will be available for ₹6,999 + extra 10% off on SBI Bank credit cards or ₹700 saving making the effective price to ₹6,299 . This phone features an HD+ IPS display, Mediatek Helio G25 octa core processor, 5,000mAh battery, and an expandable storage capacity.