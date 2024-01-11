 Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024: Dates, top deals, bank offers and all you need to know | Mint
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024: Dates, top deals, bank offers and all you need to know

Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale will begin from January 13 and continue till January 17, with discounts on smartphones, laptops, tablets, smart devices, TVs, and home appliances. Amazon Prime members will get early access and additional benefits.

Amazon Republic Day sale commences from January 13Premium
E-commerce giant Amazon has officially confirmed via a teaser on its website that its latest Great Republic Day Sale will begin on January 13 and run until January 17. The information shared by Amazon reveals that the Great Republic Day Sale will begin 12 hours in advance for Amazon Prime members, while for other members it will start at 12pm on January 13. Moreover, Amazon Prime members will be able to avail other benefits such as one-day, two-day and same-day delivery.

Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2024: Dates, top deals on brands and discount details

Top deals during Great Republic Day sale: 

According to a Times of India report quoting Amazon, the e-commerce giant is planning to give up to 40% discount on smartphones and accessories, up to 75% discount on laptops, tablets and smart devices and up to 65% off on other smart TVs and home appliances such as refrigerator, washing machines and more.

Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Bank offers

Customers can avail a 10% discount during the sale duration by paying through SBI Credit cards or by making SBI card EMI transactions. Moreover, prospective customers can also take advantage of exchange offers and no-cost EMI on eligible products. 

Amazon's biggest competitor, Flipkart is also planning a Republic Day sale which will start from January 14. The sale will encompass a wide array of products, including mobile phones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, earbuds, and smart TVs, among others. Fashion accessories, TVs, electronics, furniture, and mattresses are confirmed to receive up to 80% discounts

During the sale, discounts on a number of recent smartphone launches are expected including the Vivo X100 series, Oppo Reno 11 series, Infinix Smart 8, Redmi Note 13 Pro series, and Poco X6 series. The sale will further feature enticing offers such as cashback, exchange deals, no-cost EMI options, and more.

 

Published: 11 Jan 2024, 11:13 AM IST
