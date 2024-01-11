Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024: Dates, top deals, bank offers and all you need to know
Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale will begin from January 13 and continue till January 17, with discounts on smartphones, laptops, tablets, smart devices, TVs, and home appliances. Amazon Prime members will get early access and additional benefits.
E-commerce giant Amazon has officially confirmed via a teaser on its website that its latest Great Republic Day Sale will begin on January 13 and run until January 17. The information shared by Amazon reveals that the Great Republic Day Sale will begin 12 hours in advance for Amazon Prime members, while for other members it will start at 12pm on January 13. Moreover, Amazon Prime members will be able to avail other benefits such as one-day, two-day and same-day delivery.