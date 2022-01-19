Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: 7 smartphones under 25k

The Redmi Note 10S originally available for starting ₹16,999 will now be available for starting ₹13,999 only during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G95, Super AMOLED display, 64MP quad camera and a 5,000mAH battery. Prime members get 6 months free screen replacement and 9 months No cost EMI (with HDFC Bank) under advantage just for Prime. Get additional 10% instant discount with SBI credit cards taking the price down to ₹12,749.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}