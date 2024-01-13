Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Deals on smartphones you shouldn’t miss
Don't miss out on the best smartphone deals during Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale. SBI credit card users can get a 10% instant discount, while Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can receive 5% cashback and have a chance to win rewards up to ₹5,000.
Amazon has launched its Great Republic Day Sale, commencing today on January 13, 2024, and running until January 17, 2024. During this period, shoppers have the opportunity to enjoy a 10% instant discount when using SBI credit cards and opting for EMI transactions on smartphones from leading brands such as OnePlus, Samsung, realme, Xiaomi, Apple, iQOO, Honor, Motorola, POCO, and others. Furthermore, there are attractive exchange offers available for premium smartphones.