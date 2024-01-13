Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Deals on smartphones you shouldn’t miss

Amazon has launched its Great Republic Day Sale, commencing today on January 13, 2024, and running until January 17, 2024. During this period, shoppers have the opportunity to enjoy a 10% instant discount when using SBI credit cards and opting for EMI transactions on smartphones from leading brands such as OnePlus, Samsung, realme, Xiaomi, Apple, iQOO, Honor, Motorola, POCO, and others. Furthermore, there are attractive exchange offers available for premium smartphones. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Customers making purchases using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card can receive unlimited 5% cashback and have the opportunity to win rewards of up to ₹5,000 while participating in the Great Republic Day Sale.

Here are some of the best deals on smartphones you should not miss. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apple iPhone 13: This smartphone comes with a 6.1 inches Super Retina XDR display, an advanced dual-camera system with 12 MP wide and Ultra-wide cameras, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording and a 12 MP TrueDepth front camera with night mode. Ensuring lightning-fast performance, it comes embedded with an A15 Bionic chip. Get this on Amazon for ₹ 48,999 including all the offers.

48,999 including all the offers. HONOR 90 5G: Honor 90 5G comes equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition 5G 4nm processor. This device comes embedded with a 200MP main & 50MP Selfie camera. Get this on Amazon for ₹ 19,999 including all the offers.

19,999 including all the offers. itel A70: This smartphone comes with 12GB RAM, 6.6HD IPS display with dynamic bar and 8MP selfie camera with flash. It houses a 5000mAh battery. Get this on Amazon at ₹ 6119 including bank offer.

6119 including bank offer. Motorola razr 40 Ultra: This Flip phone comes with a 6.9" FHD+ pOLED display external display, 3.6" pOLED display, 12MP main camera and 13MP rear camera. Get this on Amazon for ₹ 69,999 including bank offer.

69,999 including bank offer. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G: This 5G smartphone comes with a 6.72 inches display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, a 108 MP main camera, a 16 MP front camera, and 5000 mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition. Get this on Amazon.in for ₹ 17999 including bank discounts and coupon offers

17999 including bank discounts and coupon offers OnePlus 11R 5G: This smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 6.7 inches display with 120 Hz super fluid AMOLED, a 50 MP main camera, a 16 MP front camera and a 5000 mAh battery. Get this on Amazon for ₹ 38,999 including bank offer.

38,999 including bank offer. Redmi Note 13 5G: The Redmi smartphone comes with a 6.67" Amoled display and multitasking with MediaTek dimensity 6080 processor with a 120Hz refresh rate. With 33W fast charging and 5000mAh battery, the phone is capable of lasting throughout the day. Get this on Amazon for ₹ 16,999 including bank offer.

16,999 including bank offer. Samsung Galaxy S23 5G: This smartphone features a 50MP wide angle camera coupled with a powerful chip. Powered with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and is priced at ₹ 54,999 along with a massive bank offer of ₹ 10,000.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!