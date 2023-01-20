Home / Technology / Amazon Great Republic Day sale ends today: Deals on smartphones under 30,000
The e-commerce giant Amazon has announced its Republic Day sale for this year. The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale began from January 15, 2023 and will conclude today (January 20, 2023. Here are some of the best deals on smartphones under 30,000:

iQOO 9 SE 5G

The iQOO 9 SE 5G (8GB RAM + 128GB storage) is listed at a discounted price of 28,990. Interested customers can avail an additional 2250 instant discount on SBI Credit Card transaction on a minimum purchase value 10000. Moreover, there is an exchange offer up to 18,050 on this deal. The smartphone runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC and packs a 4500mAh battery backup with a 66W flash charger. It houses a OIS triple rear camera setup headlined with a 48MP camera sensor.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G (8GB RAM + 128GB storage) is up for grabs at 28,999. Interested customers can avail an additional 750 instant discount on SBI Credit Card transaction. The smartphone runs on the Mediatek Dimensity 1300 SoC and packs a 4500mAh battery backup with a 80W SuperVOOC charging support. It houses a triple rear camera setup headlined with a 50MP primary camera sensor. This smartphone features a 6.43-inches of AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (8GB RAM + 128 GB storage) is available on Amazon at a discounted price of 29,990. Interested customers can avail a 10 percent instant discount up to 1250 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions. The smartphone runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core processor and packs a 4500mAh battery backup. It houses a triple rear camera setup headlined with a 12MP primary camera sensor. This smartphone features a 6.5-inches of Infinity-O Super AMOLED display.

Amazon India has also announced a 10 percent instant discount on using SBI credit card and opting EMI transactions for SBI card users. The e-tailer has also revealed that the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will include budget bazaar, blockbuster deals, pre-booking, 8PM deals and certain new launches. Notably, Amazon Prime members can avail special deals by accessing early from January 18.

Here are some of the best deals during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale:

