Amazon Great Republic Day sale ends today: Deals on smartphones under 30,000

iQOO 9 SE 5G

The iQOO 9 SE 5G (8GB RAM + 128GB storage) is listed at a discounted price of ₹28,990. Interested customers can avail an additional ₹2250 instant discount on SBI Credit Card transaction on a minimum purchase value ₹10000. Moreover, there is an exchange offer up to ₹18,050 on this deal. The smartphone runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC and packs a 4500mAh battery backup with a 66W flash charger. It houses a OIS triple rear camera setup headlined with a 48MP camera sensor.