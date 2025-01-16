Amazon Great Republic Day Sale has brought huge discounts on products across all categories, brands, and products, allowing buyers to get their desired products at discounted prices. If you are someone who’s looking for new electronic devices such as Bluetooth speakers, soundbars, tablets, and others then you are at the right place as we find the top models at a huge discount, so you do not have to do much research. In this article, we have curated a list of top soundbar models from Sony, JBL, Samsung, and more to provide you with the best options for your next purchase. Check out the list of top 5 soundbars to buy during the Amazon Republic Day sale

Amazon Sale: Top 5 soundbar deals Sony HT-S40R Real Dolby Audio Soundbar: It is a three-channel bar speaker consisting of a wireless rear speaker offering enhanced surround sound. It also comes with Dolby Audio support for high-quality audio, making it a great choice theatre-like experience. This Sony soundbar originally retails for Rs.34990, however, buyers can get it for just Rs.23590, providing a 33% discount during the Amazon sale.

Zeronics Jukebar 1000: The next soundbar to consider during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is the Zeronics Jukebar 1000 which offers some eye-catching features. The soundbar offers Dolby Atmos sound, a subwoofer, 200W output, dual drivers, and more to provide high-quality audio. The Zeronics Jukebar 1000 is available at a 65% discount during Amazon sale with an effective price of Rs.7998.

boAt Aavante Bar 610:Another soundbar which should be added to the list is boAt Aavante Bar 610 if you are looking for budget options. The boAt Aavante Bar 610 boAt Stereo Sound, Dual Passive Radiators for clear audio, and up to 7 hours of playback time. The soundbars were originally priced at Rs.5999, however, you can get it at Rs.1699 during the Amazon sale.

Samsung Q-Symphony Soundbar: If you are in search of high-end soundbars, then Samsung Q-Symphony would be perfect as it offers 2 up-firing channels, rich bass with a wireless subwoofer, Dolby Atmos and Dolby True HD sound, making your audio experience feel like theatres. The Samsung Q-Symphony Soundbar is available at a 42% discount during Amazon sale with an effective price of just Rs.25989.