Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is about to go live. Check unbelievable offers

The Republic Day is just two weeks away but you do not have to wait that longer for Amazon Great Republic Day sale.The annual sale period of around five days will go live soon but the company hasn’t announced the date yet. The Amazon Great Republic Day sale traditionally offers discounts, cashbacks on purchase of mobile phones, laptops, accessories, home furnishing, and daily household items. The smartphone makers like Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Realme, Tecno, etc, list their products as well. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is already planned with coming soon tab on the company's website. The sale period will offer free home delivery, pay on delivery (COD), easy return, and instant 10 per cent discount on SBI credit card.

Along with SBI, other financial services will provide offers, cashbacks as well, like the ICICI bank cards, Bajaj Finserv, etc. Like always, the Prime members will get 24 hours early access into the sale period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is being expected that buyers will get around 40 per cent discounts on electronics and other items. The smartwatches discount can go even higher. Smart TVs and large appliances will also be available on discounted rates during the sale.

Amazon will also offer its own products like Echo smart speakers at half the price and fire stick at discounted rates as well.

