Amazon Great Republic Day Sale to begin from this date. Get 40% off on phones

Amazon Great Republic Day sale will begin from January 17. The Prime members will get early access on January 16, 12:00 AM, a day ahead of the four day sale period. The Great Republic Day Sale on Amazon concludes on 20 January 2022. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will be available in eight regional languages including Marathi, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam in addition to English. Customers can also use their voice to shop in English and in Hindi. Buyers can also get exchange offers- up to ₹16,000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Amazon Great Republic Day offers discounts, cashbacks on purchase of mobile phones, laptops, accessories, home furnishing, and daily household items. The smartphone makers like Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Realme, iQOO, etc, list their products as well.

The Amazon Great Republic Day offers discounts, cashbacks on purchase of mobile phones, laptops, accessories, home furnishing, and daily household items. The smartphone makers like Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Realme, iQOO, etc, list their products as well.

The sale period will offer free home delivery, pay on delivery (COD), easy return, and instant 10 per cent discount on SBI credit card. Along with SBI, other financial services will provide offers, cashbacks as well, like the ICICI bank cards, Bajaj Finserv, etc. Like always, the Prime members will get 24 hours early access into the sale period.

Buyers will get around 40 per cent discounts on smartphones from Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, Apple and iQOO. Smart TVs will be offered with 60 per cent discount. The smart TV brands include OnePlus, Samsung, Sony and Xiaomi. The electronics and accessories will get nearly 70 per cent discounts. Large appliances will be offered at 50 per cent discount.

