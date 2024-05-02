Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Explore the top deals on premium refrigerators with cutting edge features. Pick the best option from with a new refrigerator during this sale.

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 has begun, bringing a plethora of fantastic deals and offers. Amazon is offering huge discounts on home appliances, providing you with the perfect opportunity to upgrade your old refrigerator. Below, we've highlighted some of the best deals you won't want to miss during this sale.

1. LG 655 L Frost-Free Inverter Side-By-Side Refrigerator

LG's 665-litre frost-free refrigerator is a premium side-by-side refrigerator suitable for a large family. Some premium features of this model include express freezing, multi-airflow, multi-digital sensors and many more. The inverter compressor makes this refrigerator an efficient option for your kitchen.

Specification of double-door refrigerator Frost Free Refrigerator: Premium Auto Defrost

Premium Auto Defrost Convertible 5in1 Technology: Flexible storage options

Flexible storage options Capacity : 363 litres, suitable for large families

: 363 litres, suitable for large families Energy Rating: 3 Star

3 Star Warranty: 1 year comprehensive, 20 years on compressor 2. Samsung 363 L, 3 Star Double Door Refrigerator

Samsung's double-door refrigerator comes with a convertible 5-in-1 digital inverter for faster cooling while consuming less energy. The large 363 litres of capacity is best for a family of up to 5 members. Additional features include Twin cooling plus, digital display, power freeze and more. During the Amazon sale, you will get this model at a substantial discount.

Specification of double-door refrigerator Frost Free Refrigerator : Premium Auto Defrost feature

: Premium Auto Defrost feature Capacity : 363 liters (Fresh Food: 275 L, Freezer: 88 L)

: 363 liters (Fresh Food: 275 L, Freezer: 88 L) Energy Rating : 3 Star

: 3 Star Manufacturer Warranty : 1 year comprehensive, 20 years on digital inverter compressor

: 1 year comprehensive, 20 years on digital inverter compressor Digital Inverter Compressor: Greater energy efficiency, less noise 3. Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door refrigerator

Samsung 653 litre refrigerator is a double door option with smart AI features for additional convenience. It keeps your food fresh for up to 15 days while consuming 50 percent less power, thanks to the digital inverter compressor. It is backed up by 20 years of warranty for longevity and peace of mind.

Specification of double door refrigerator Type : Side By Side Frost-Free

: Side By Side Frost-Free Capacity : 653 liters

: 653 liters Suitable For : 5 or more members

: 5 or more members Energy Rating : 3 Star

: 3 Star Warranty: 1 year comprehensive, 20 years on compressor 4. LG 343 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator

The LG frost-free smart refrigerator is an efficient option with 3 star rating to save power while offering robust cooling. The smart compressor is energy efficient, creates less noise and is more durable. A 10-year warranty also backs up the compressor to ensure the longevity of this refrigerator.

Specification of double-door refrigerator Brand : LG

: LG Capacity : 343 litres

: 343 litres Configuration : Full-Sized Freezer-on-Top

: Full-Sized Freezer-on-Top Energy Star : 3 Star

: 3 Star Frost Free Refrigerator: Auto defrost function

Haier's double-door refrigerator is sufficient for a small family of four with 325 litres capacity. This 3-star energy-efficient option saves you energy while keeping your food fresh for longer. The brand is providing one-year warranty on the product and 10 10-year of warranty on the compressor.

Specification of double-door refrigerator Capacity: 325 litres

325 litres Configuration: Full-Sized Freezer-on-Bottom

Full-Sized Freezer-on-Bottom Energy Star : 3 Star

: 3 Star Frost Free Refrigerator : Auto defrost function prevents ice build-up

: Auto defrost function prevents ice build-up Manufacturer Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor 6. Haier 596L Frost Free Inverter Side-by-Side Refrigerator

The Haier 596L Frost Free Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator is the best option for a large family with 5 or more members. The inverter compressor is efficient enough to consume less energy and provide better cooling. The Deo Fresh technology keeps your food fresh for up to 21 days. Amazon is offering a huge discount on the original price during the Summer Sale.

Specification of side by side refrigerator Brand : Haier

: Haier Capacity : 596 litres (Freezer: 238 L, Fresh food: 630 L)

: 596 litres (Freezer: 238 L, Fresh food: 630 L) Configuration : Side-by-Side

: Side-by-Side Colour: Shiny Steel 7. LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator

The LG's 332 litres frost free refrigerator offers high capacity, better cooling and low energy consumption. The freezer section can be manually switched to the fridge to gain more space when needed. Multi airflow feature provides proper and even cooling to every part. Additional features include temperature control, smart diagnosis, express freeze and more.

Specification of double-door refrigerator Capacity : 322 litres

: 322 litres Configuration : Full-Sized Freezer-on-Top

: Full-Sized Freezer-on-Top Energy Star : 3 Star

: 3 Star Frost Free Refrigerator: Auto defrost function 8. Samsung 385 L, 2 Star Double Door Refrigerator

Samsung's 385-litre frost-free refrigerator comes with a convertible 5 in 1 converter freezer section. The digital inverter compressor offers robust cooling while being energy-efficient. The compressor is backed up by 20 years of warranty. Additional features include Twin Cooling Plus, Powercool, an anti-bacterial gasket, a movable ice maker and more. Grab a massive discount on this model during the Amazon Summer Sale.

Specification of double door refrigerator Brand : Samsung

: Samsung Capacity : 385 litres

: 385 litres Configuration : Freezer-on-Top

: Freezer-on-Top Energy Star: 2 Star

The Samsung 256-litre 3-star refrigerator comes with a convertible 3 in 1 digital inverter compressor for efficiency, less noise and long-lasting performance. The additional features include Powercool, a moist fresh zone, a movable ice maker, toughened glass shelves and more. Samsung is providing a 20-year warranty on the digital inverter compressor.

Specification of double door refrigerator Capacity : 256 Liters

: 256 Liters Brand : Samsung

: Samsung Capacity : 256 litres

: 256 litres Configuration : Freezer-on-Top

: Freezer-on-Top Energy Star: 3 Star 10. LG 272 L 3-Star Double Door Refrigerator

LG 272 litre 3 Star frost free double door refrigerator comes with a 3-star rating for better energy efficiency. It features a manual temperature control option to change the temperature when needed. The smart inverter compressor creates less noise and is more durable to ensure prolonged usage. The 10-year warranty on the compressor ensures peace of mind.

Specification of double-door refrigerator Frost Free Refrigerator: Auto defrost function

Auto defrost function Capacity : 272 L (Freezer: 58L, Fresh food: 214L)

: 272 L (Freezer: 58L, Fresh food: 214L) Energy Rating : 3 Star

: 3 Star Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor

Read more about refrigerators Best refrigerator brands in India: Choose from top 10 models to keep the food fresh for longer hours

FAQs Question : Which is the best brand for refrigerators? Ans : Multiple brands in India combine the best features and after-sale services that you can consider like Samsung, LG, Panasonic and more Question : Which refrigerator brand is most reliable? Ans : Brands like Samsung, Whirlpool and LG are the most reliable refrigerator brands due to their reliability and ease of repair. Question : Which type of refrigerator is the best? Ans : There are three types of refrigerators, single door, double door and side by side. It depends on your usage and needs to choose among these three. Families with two to 3 members should go for single door option while bigger family should go for a bigger option. Question : Which star rating is the best? Ans : Star rating tells you how energy-efficient your refrigerator is. You should go for a higher star rating so it will use less electricity while give you sufficient cooling. Question : Which fridge is best between single door and double door? Ans : Single-door refrigerators use less energy than double-door refrigerators. While single door refrigerators are compact and is best for small spaces.

