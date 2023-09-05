Amazon has Hollywood’s worst shows but its best business model
The Economist 8 min read 05 Sep 2023, 12:25 PM IST
Summary
- It aims to make video pay by applying the techniques of e-commerce
As bullets fly around a high-speed train carrying a former Miss World and a gang of spies through the Italian Alps, shopping is surely the last thing on viewers’ minds. Yet should they press pause, they will see an option to buy items from the show: the heroine’s gold necklace, her red dress, or the teetering stilettos in which she is improbably running rings around the villains. Only her exploding perfume is not yet for sale.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less