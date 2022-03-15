‘Holi Shopping Store’ on Amazon is back bringing together a host of deals and offers on waterproof gadgets like cameras, headphones, speakers, wearables and much more. Customers can avail up to 60% off on gadgets from top brands like JBL, Noise, boAt , GoPro and Insta360 among others. Buy on EMI at lowest rates on HDFC cards – Limited time offer – only on Amazon.

Here are the waterproof gadgets with offers:

Cameras

GoPro HERO10 Black

GoPro HERO10 comes with new GP2 engine changes the game with its snappy performance, responsive touch controls and double the frame rate for amazingly smooth footage. Shoot with fine detail, realistic textures and stunning contrast, even in low light and make images look their best, thanks to its new water-shedding hydrophobic lens cover that repels water while helping to eliminate lens flare and other artifacts. You can get this for ₹50,000.

Insta360 ONE R Twin Edition

Integrated with a dual 360 Mod, the Insta360 ONE R shoots videos and images with its super 5.7K resolution. With H.265 encoding, sophisticated image processing and an AI-powered algorithm it preserves every detail and makes your footage pop. Get this stunner for ₹40,499.

Insta360 ONE X2

ONE X2's PureShot enhances the dynamic range of your low-light photos, while reducing noise and preserving detail. Its rugged body is waterproof to 10 meters (33ft). When you're done shooting, turn on AquaVision in the app to auto-balance the colors in your underwater shots. It has better-than-ever stabilization and horizon leveling algorithms keep your shots steady—no gimbal needed. Get it for ₹40,900.

Headphones

Noise Buds VS103

Noise Buds VS103 offers a playtime of up to 4.5 hours on a single charge and an additional 13.5 hours making a total playtime of up to 18 hours with the charging case. Its Hyper Sync Technology allows you to connect with your device instantly with signature noise technology. Now, control how you manage your calls, music and volume with just a touch on your earbuds. You can get this for ₹1,499.

boAt Airdopes 441

Equipped with IWP (Insta Wake N’ Pair) Technology that powers on the earbuds and puts them into connection mode as soon as one opens the lid of the carry case. TWS Airdopes 441 offers true wireless experience with latest Bluetooth v5.0. It is IPX7 rated for resistance against water and sweat to provide a carefree listening experience. It possesses 6mm drivers for enthralling audio bliss with immersive sound. The TWS earbuds offer stereo calling feature for clear and crisp communication. It is available for ₹1,999.

Speakers

JBL Go 2, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Mic

It is a full-featured waterproof bluetooth speaker that you can take everywhere. Making a splash with its new IPX7 waterproof design, JBL GO 2 gives music lovers the opportunity to bring their speaker poolside, or to the beach. JBL GO 2 also offers crystal clear phone call experience with its built-in noise-cancelling speakerphone. Crafted in a compact design with 12 eye-catching colors to choose from, GO 2 instantly raises your style profile to all-new levels. It is available for ₹2,184.

boAt Stone Grenade

Experience the true immersive sound with a pumping driver delivering 5W of audio and connect to the music that you love. The long-lasting lithium battery plays through all your genres for up to 7 hours in a single go. You can buy this for ₹1,499.

boAt Stone Marvel Edition

It comes with IPX7 marked shield for providing resistance against water and splash scares. The speaker possesses the TWS feature, meaning that you can connect two Stone speakers and forge them into one for a greater impact. This speaker has easy access integrated controls for seamless usage. You can get this for ₹1,299.

Wearables

boAt Xtend Smartwatch

boAt Xtend comes with an alexa built-in voice assistant that sets reminders, alarms and answers questions from weather forecasts to live cricket scores at your command! Its 1.69 inch colour LCD display with a round dial features complete capacitive touch experience to let you take control, effortlessly. The ambient light display allows automatic adjustment of brightness on the watch, suited to your environment. You can get this for ₹2,999.

Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand

Get the rich immersive viewing experience on the Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand’s 1.69 inch LCD display. Get valuable insights about your health from Noise Health Suite featuring 24x7 heart rate, stress, blood oxygen, sleep monitor and menstrual cycle tracking. You can buy this for ₹2,699.

