Amazon Holi Special discount on Poco M7 Pro 5G, X6 Neo 5G, and more

The festive week is just around the corner as the festival of colours is nearing. As many are looking forward to the long weekend and celebrating Holi with friends and family, many are on a hunt to upgrade their smartphones as several e-commerce platforms, including Amazon and Flipkart, have been running their Holi sale. On the other hand, several smartphone brands have exclusively provided special Holi offers on their smartphones, allowing buyers to feature-filled smartphones at a lower price. As part of Amazon’s Holi Special offers, several Poco smartphones are available at a massive discount. Therefore, check out the list of top 5 Poco models to buy this Holi season.

Amazon Holi Special discount on Poco: Top 5 smartphones to buy Poco M7 Pro 5G: This is a newly launched mid-range series smartphone which focuses on performance and multitasking. The Poco M7 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra Processor paired with 8GB RAM, offering powerful performance. It features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate for smooth day-to-day usage. Now, the Poco M7 Pro 5G is available at 22% discount on Amazon with an effective price of just Rs.16299.

Poco X6 Neo 5G: Another performance-centric smartphone to consider this Holi is the Poco X6 Neo 5G. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor that comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It also offers promising camera performance that includes a 108MP main camera and a 2MP secondary camera. The Poco X6 Neo 5G can be bought at a 40% discount from Amazon as part of the Holi Special discount.

Poco C75 5G: If you are in search of a budget smartphone, then the new Poco C75 5G should be on your consideration list. It is powered by the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 5G processor and comes with a massive 6.88-inch HD+ display for smooth performance and entertainment. The Poco C75 5G is currently available at 24% discount on Amazon with an effective price of just Rs.8399.

Poco X7 5G: The next smartphone on the list we have is the new Poco X7 5G model which was also launched in the mid-range segment. The smartphone is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra processor which is known for its powerful and smooth performance. It also comes with an attractive design that may look pleasing to buyers. The Poco X7 5G is available at 20% price drop on Amazon.

Poco F6 5G: This smartphone made a huge wave last year with its powerful performance and advanced features. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and comes with POCO Iceloop cooling technology, which claims to manage heavy-duty tasks without any stutter and overheating. The Poco F6 5G is a powerful mid-range smartphone that can now be bought at a 12% discount on Amazon.