Amazon introduces custom AI capabilities in race against cloud rivals
Belle Lin , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 24 Apr 2024, 10:29 PM IST
SummaryThe company’s cloud-computing unit hasn’t made as big a splash as its rivals in AI, betting instead that businesses want to use a variety of AI models.
Amazon.com will let companies use their own generative artificial-intelligence models inside its AI app development platform, part of a package of moves the cloud-computing giant is launching to keep up with its rivals in AI.
