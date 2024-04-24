Amazon introduces custom AI capabilities in race against cloud rivals

Amazon has fallen behind tech rivals in the AI race, though it has been trying to boost its standing with new offerings at AWS and its retail operations, The Wall Street Journal previously reported. AWS doesn’t have a defining AI partnership such as Microsoft’s with OpenAI, or Copilot, Microsoft’s generative AI assistant for its business software. In November AWS introduced Amazon Q, an AI chatbot for companies and developers, and it offers the Titan models, but they are not as well-known as Google’s Gemini chatbot and models.