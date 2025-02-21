Planning to buy a flagship smartphone in 2025? The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G should be in your consideration as it is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and comes with several upgrades over its predecessor. While the smartphone comes at a higher price, you can get it at a much lower price from e-commerce platforms like Amazon. Currently, Amazon has introduced some exciting bank offers for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, allowing buyers to get the smartphone at a reasonable price. Therefore, if you have the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra on your mind, then check out the non-resistant offer on Amazon and make your purchase.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G offers on Amazon The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G originally retails for Rs.129999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage storage variant. However, buyers can get it at a much cheaper price from Amazon with bank and exchange offers. According to the Amazon listing, buyers can get a flat Rs.9000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.124999. Buyers can also avail flat Rs.7000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.124999. Therefore, this reduces the price of a smartphone to just Rs.120999.

Apart from these tempting bank offers, buyers can also avail up to Rs.40300 off on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with the exchange offer. However, the exchange price will be based on the smartphone’s model and working conditions.