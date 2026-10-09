Amazon launches Alexa Tablet 8, Tablet 11 and Tablet 12 Pro with Google Play Store access: Price, key specs and more

Amazon has launched three new tablets globally: the Alexa Tablet 8, Alexa Tablet 11 and Alexa Tablet 12 Pro. The new lineup runs on Android and supports the Google Play Store, giving users access to a wider range of apps. The tablets also feature Alexa+ AI, MediaTek processors and access to Amazon services, including Prime Video, Audible and Amazon Music, according to Amazon’s official press release published on October 8.

The new tablets target different user segments, from everyday entertainment and reading to productivity and creative work. The Amazon Alexa Tablet 12 Pro is the flagship model, featuring a 12-inch display, a 120Hz refresh rate and support for a dedicated keyboard and stylus. The devices are available in North America from October 9, with shipping scheduled to begin on October 14. European availability is expected to follow on October 19.

Amazon Alexa Tablet 8, Tablet 11 and Tablet 12 Pro: Price and availability The Amazon Alexa Tablet 8 starts at $229.99 (approximately Rs. 19,300) for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. It comes in Graphite, Rosette and Teal colour options.

View full Image View full Image Amazon Alexa Tablet 12 Pro.

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The Alexa Tablet 11 is priced from $329.99 (approximately ₹27,700) for the 8GB RAM and 64GB storage model. It is available in Graphite, Amethyst and Matcha.

The flagship Alexa Tablet 12 Pro starts at $499.99 (approximately ₹42,000) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The Nanomatte display version costs $549.99 (approximately ₹46,000).

Amazon has also launched accessories for the Pro model. The Pro Keyboard costs $149.99, while the Pro Pen is priced at $89.99. The tablets are available through Amazon and select retailers, including Best Buy and Target. Prices and availability for India have not been announced.

Amazon Alexa Tablet 12 Pro: Specifications and features The Amazon Alexa Tablet 12 Pro features a 12-inch display with 2.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, 280ppi pixel density and a 3:2 aspect ratio. Buyers can choose a standard screen or a nanomatte variant with an anti-glare coating.

The tablet is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8400 processor and is listed with configurations of up to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. It features a 13 MP rear camera, an 8 MP front camera, Wi-Fi 6E and quad Dolby Atmos speakers. Amazon claims up to 16 hours of video playback.

The Pro Pen supports USI 2.0, 4,096 pressure levels, tilt detection and wireless charging. The keyboard attaches magnetically without requiring Bluetooth pairing.

Amazon Alexa Tablet 11 and Tablet 8: Key specifications The Alexa Tablet 11 sports an 11-inch 2.5K display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and a 16:10 aspect ratio. It runs on a MediaTek 8189 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. It also includes 8-megapixel front and rear cameras, dual Dolby Atmos speakers and a claimed battery life of up to 15 hours.

The entry-level Alexa Tablet 8 features an 8.7-inch display and the same MediaTek 8189 chipset. It comes with 4GB RAM, up to 128GB storage, Wi-Fi 6, an 8 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera. Amazon claims up to 14 hours of battery life.