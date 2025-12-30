For years, ecommerce discovery was built around keywords, rankings and sponsored slots. Now, ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude or Google Gemini are guiding users on what to buy, where to buy it and at what price, often without opening a marketplace app. That has forced online retail giants from Amazon and Flipkart to Meesho to tweak how their products show up, not just for shoppers, but also for chatbots.
Amazon to Meesho race to crack LLM-powered shopping as AI reshapes ecommerce
SummaryShoppers can now place orders directly from ChatGPT or Claude, without even opening ecommerce apps. That is forcing Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Ajio and others to optimize their platforms for AI search.
