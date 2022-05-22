Amazon Mega Electronics Days sale offering deals and offers on electronics such as laptops, wearables, printers, monitors, tablets, camera, speakers, headphones and more from popular brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, Honor, Noise, Canon, boAt and more will be live till May 24.

Customers can avail 10% instant discount using HDFC Credit Cards & EMI and 10% instant discount using Citi bank debit, credit cards & EMI.

Here are some popular products with offers on Amazon:

boAt Stone 1450 Portable Wireless Speaker

The Stone 1450 portable wireless speaker is equipped with RGB LEDs. It supports TWS functionality, meaning you can connect two Stone 1450s together and play music on both simultaneously for twice the impact. You can buy it for ₹3,999.

DJI OM 4 SE - Handheld 3-Axis Smartphone Gimbal

The DJI OM Magnetic Phone Clamp 2 enables effortless capture whenever inspiration strikes. Attach your smartphone to DJI OM 4 instantly as it is perfect for filming on the go. Never post a shaky video again. Even with an external lens added, DJI OM 4’s powerful 3-axis motor keeps your smartphone steady and your video smooth. Get it for ₹8,499.

Honor MagicBook X 15, Intel Core i3

With the 2-in-1 Fingerprint Scanner built into its power button, you can switch on your laptop within seconds. It comes along with a 42Wh battery and users can enjoy up to 7.8 hours of local 1080p video playback or up to 7.3 hours of web browsing on a single full charge. With 15.6-inch Eye Comfort FullView Display, 5.3 mm bezels and an 87% screen-to-body ratio, you can buy it for ₹34,490.

Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand Smart Watch

Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand has 1.69 inch LCD display with Noise Health Suite featuring 24x7 heart rate, stress, blood oxygen, sleep monitor and menstrual cycle tracking. It is selling for ₹1,999.

Xiaomi Pad 5

Xiaomi Pad 5 comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 octa-core processor with 6GB RAM and 128GB Internal Storage. It has a 8,720mAh battery. It can be purchased at ₹26,999.