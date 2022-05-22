Amazon Mega Electronics Days sale ends on May 24, check offers on electronics

With the 2-in-1 Fingerprint Scanner built into its power button, you can switch on your laptop within seconds. It comes along with a 42Wh battery and users can enjoy up to 7.8 hours of local 1080p video playback or up to 7.3 hours of web browsing on a single full charge. With 15.6-inch Eye Comfort FullView Display, 5.3 mm bezels and an 87% screen-to-body ratio, you can buy it for ₹34,490.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}