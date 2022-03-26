Amazon Mega Music Fest begins tomorrow. Get upto 60% off on headphones, speakers

The boAt Airdopes 441 provide upto 5 hours of sound per charge and an additional 25H of playback bliss with the carry cum charge case. It is equipped with IWP (Insta Wake N’ Pair) Technology that powers on the earbuds and puts them into connection mode as soon as one opens the lid of the carry case. It is IPX7 rated for resistance against water and sweat to provide a carefree listening experience. It is available at ₹1,999 instead of just ₹5,999.