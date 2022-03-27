Amazon has announced the ‘Mega Music Fest’ powered by Blaupunkt, bringing a host of exciting deals and offers on a wide range of headphones, speakers, guitars and more from across brands like Blaupunkt, boAt, Sony, JBL, Casio, Maono and more. Customers can get up to 60% off across the selection and along with 10% instant discount on OneCard Credit Cards. The Amazon Mega Music Fest will start from today and will go on till March 29.

Here are some of the offers available during the three-day festival:

Headphones

boAt Airdopes 441

The boAt Airdopes 441 provide upto 5 hours of sound per charge and an additional 25H of playback bliss with the carry cum charge case. It is equipped with IWP (Insta Wake N’ Pair) Technology that powers on the earbuds and puts them into connection mode as soon as one opens the lid of the carry case. It is IPX7 rated for resistance against water and sweat to provide a carefree listening experience. It is available at ₹1,999 instead of just ₹5,999.

Noise Buds VS103

Buds VS103 offer a playtime of up to 4.5 hours on a single charge and an additional 13.5 hours making a total playtime of up to 18 hours with the charging case. Connect with your device instantly with signature Noise technology, Hyper Sync. It can manage calls, music and volume with just a touch on the earbuds. It is selling at ₹1,399 instead of ₹2,999.

boAt Airdopes 141

It comes with a playback time of up to 42 hours including the 6 hours nonstop playtime for earbuds. BEAST mode makes these true wireless earbuds a partner in entertainment with real-time audio and low latency experience. The earbuds are equipped with our ASAP Charge feature that offers up to 75 min of playtime in just 5 min of charge; while the carry case comes along with the Type C interface. Get this at ₹1,399 instead of ₹4,490.

Speakers

Blaupunkt SBA20

The dual passive radiators produce crystal clear surround sound, which brings you an immersive sound experience. Blaupunkt SBA20 Bluetooth improves TV sound. The Soundbar is available at ₹1,599 instead of ₹3,499.

Mivi octave 3

Octave 3 is designed from a cutting edge battery boost technology with up to 8 hours of playback time (at 70% volume). Octave 3's dynamic drivers are capable of 16W sound with a deep, bass along with a passive subwoofer system. It is selling for ₹1,799. Its actual price is ₹3,999.

Zebronics Jukebar 9700

The sub-woofer with 16.5 cm driver, 360 degree sound at home with thumping bass will be available at ₹14,999 instead of ₹45,999.

Musical Instruments

Maono AU-PM420

This microphone is designed with the professional sound chipset and 16mm electret condenser transducer which let the mic hold a high-resolution sampling rate of up to 192KHz/24bit. The microphone has a USB data port, easy to connect with computers. It is compatible with Windows and Mac OS. It will be selling for ₹3,999 instead of ₹6,199.

Yamaha FS100C Acoustic Guitar

These guitars share every bit of the passion that ignites our premium ranges and are the perfect instrument for students or seasoned players alike. Get this at ₹9,990.

Kadence Wanderer Ukulele

Kadence 21 inch ukulele is suitable for adults, kids, beginners, players or professionals starting practice. Ukulele is also a desired gift for birthday, housewarming, graduation, Christmas, or Diwali. It is selling for ₹2,649 instead of ₹4,000.

