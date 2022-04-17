OPEN APP
Home / Technology / Amazon Mega Smartwatch Fest ends tonight, grab discount on smartwatches
Listen to this article

Amazon has announced Mega Smartwatch Fest, a four-day shopping event till tonight that will feature deals and offers on latest smartwatch collection available on Amazon Fashion. If you are planning to ‘up’ your fashion game and also have your fitness tracker, phone, assistant and more all in one place. 

The shopping festival houses the largest selection of over 25+ watch brands such as Fossil, Maxima, Timex, Helix by Timex, Bfit, French Connection, FCUK, Reebok, Michael Korrs, Emporio Armani, Casio, Guess, Armani Exchange, boAt, Noise, Xiaomi, Fire-Boltt, Apple, Amazfit, OnePlus, TAGG, Zebronics, Goqii, Garmin, Suunto, Polar, and others. 

Customers can avail deals at minimum 35% off, Amazon Specials at upto 70% off, new launches and bestsellers will be at upto 60% off.

You can also redeem cashback offer up to 500 if you make a purchase through Amazon Pay on select brands till April 17.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout