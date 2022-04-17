Amazon Mega Smartwatch Fest ends tonight, grab discount on smartwatches

Amazon Mega Smartwatch Fest ends tonight, grab discount on smartwatches1 min read . 02:06 PM IST
- Customers can avail deals at minimum 35% off
Amazon has announced Mega Smartwatch Fest, a four-day shopping event till tonight that will feature deals and offers on latest smartwatch collection available on Amazon Fashion. If you are planning to ‘up’ your fashion game and also have your fitness tracker, phone, assistant and more all in one place.
The shopping festival houses the largest selection of over 25+ watch brands such as Fossil, Maxima, Timex, Helix by Timex, Bfit, French Connection, FCUK, Reebok, Michael Korrs, Emporio Armani, Casio, Guess, Armani Exchange, boAt, Noise, Xiaomi, Fire-Boltt, Apple, Amazfit, OnePlus, TAGG, Zebronics, Goqii, Garmin, Suunto, Polar, and others.
Customers can avail deals at minimum 35% off, Amazon Specials at upto 70% off, new launches and bestsellers will be at upto 60% off.
You can also redeem cashback offer up to ₹500 if you make a purchase through Amazon Pay on select brands till April 17.