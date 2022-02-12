Amazon has announced Mobile and TV Savings Days bringing deals and offers on a range of the latest Smart TVs, smartphones, and accessories. Customers can get up to 10% instant discount on their favourite brands including Samsung , OnePlus, Xiaomi , Realme , OPPO, Tecno amongst others.

The latest Tecno Pop 5 LTE, Tecno Spark 8T, OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus Nord 2, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, M32 5G, Mi 11X, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Redmi Note 11T 5G, Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Note 10T 5G, Oppo A15s, iQOO Z5, IQOO Z3 and iQOO 7 are amongst other smartphones than will see great offers.

Mobile and TV Saving Days will be live starting today until February 15.

Customers can enjoy 10% instant discount up to ₹2,000 using Federal Bank Credit cards and ₹1,500 on Federal Bank Debit Card and EMI transactions.

They can also avail exchange offers and convenient no-cost EMI for up to 12 months on their favourite smartphones. Prime Members can avail savings of up to ₹20,000 with Advantage Just for Prime, which includes benefits like 6-month free screen replacement and additional 3 month No Cost EMI on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards.

Here are some of the latest Smartphones and Smart TVs on with offers:

Xiaomi Smartphones and TVs

The Mi 11X will be available for as low as ₹25,999 including bank discounts and an additional ₹30,00 off on exchange. Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G will be available for ₹24,999 including bank discounts and additional ₹4,000 off on exchange. The latest Redmi Note 11T 5G will be available starting ₹15,299.

The Redmi TV 32 inches HD ready TV will be available starting ₹14,999 and Redmi TV 50 inch for ₹34,999. Mi 32-inch Horizon FHD TV will available starting ₹16,499. Get Additional up to ₹2,000 discount with Federal bank cards.

Samsung Smartphones and TVs

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will be available for ₹22,999 including 10% bank instant discount. The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G will be available for ₹18,999 including bank discounts of ₹2,000. The Samsung 43 inch Crystal 4K Pro UHD TV will be available starting ₹36,990.

OnePlus Smartphones and TVs

OnePlus Nord CE and OnePlus Nord 2 will be available for ₹22,999 and ₹26,999 respectively including instant bank discounts. OnePlus TVs will be available starting ₹16,499.

iQOO Smartphones

Customers can avail the iQOO Z5 for ₹21,990 and the iQOO 7 will be available starting ₹27,990 including bank discounts and Amazon coupons worth ₹2,000.

Tecno Smartphones

Get the newly launched Tecno Spark 8T and Tecno Pop 5 LTE for ₹8,639 and ₹6,029 respectively including 10% instant discount with Federal bank cards.

OPPO and Realme Smartphones

Realme Narzo 50A will be available for ₹10,349 and Oppo A15s will be available for ₹10,641 with 10% instant discount with Federal bank Cards.

Smart TV Offers

Get 40% off on Amazon Basics 50-inch 4K TV and get it for ₹32,999. Get 30% off on Premium Sony 50-inch 4K UHD Google TV and get it for ₹75,990. Get up to 33% off on Hisense Vivid 4K UHD TV and get it for ₹29,990.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.