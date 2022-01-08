Amazon Mobile and TV Savings Days sale is on. Check the exciting offers here

The Flagship Mi 11X will be available for ₹23,499 including discounts, cash back and exchange. The newly launched Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G will be available for ₹19,999. The Redmi 9A will be available for ₹7,199 including 10 per cent instant discount. The Redmi TV 32 inches HD ready TV will be available starting at ₹14,999. The Redmi TV 50 inch with an MRP of ₹44,999 will be available for ₹37,999. Mi 40 inch Horizon FHD TV will available starting ₹24,999 with ₹6,000 savings.