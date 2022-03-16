Amazon has announces Mobile Savings Days powered by Jabra bringing together a host of deals and offers on a range of the latest smartphones and accessories. Customers can enjoy up to 40% off on their favourite brands including Samsung , OnePlus, Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo and iQOO amongst others.

The latest OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, OnePlus Nord 2 5G, OnePlus 9RT, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Samsung Galaxy M32 5G, Mi 11X, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Redmi Note 11T 5G, Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Note 10T 5G, iQOO 9 Pro 5G and iQOO 9 SE are among other smartphones than will see great offers. Mobile Saving Days will be live until March 19.

Customers can enjoy a 10% instant discount of up to INR 1,500 using American Express Cards and EMI transactions. They can also avail exciting exchange offers and convenient No-Cost EMI for up to 12 months on their favourite smartphones.

Prime Members can avail of savings of up to INR 20,000 with Advantage Just for Prime, which includes benefits like 6-month free screen replacement and an additional 3 month No Cost EMI on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards.

Here are some of the smartphones and accessories with offers:

iQOO Smartphones

Customers can get iQOO 9 Pro 5G for INR 64,990 and can avail additional INR 4,000 off on all bank cards and ₹3,000 off on exchange. iQOO 9 SE will be available for ₹33,990 with an additional ₹3,000 off on the ICICI band card and an additional ₹3,000 off on exchange. Get iQOO Z3 and iQOO Z5 for ₹16,990 and ₹20,990 respectively including instant bank discounts.

Jabra accessories

Jabra Elite 7 Pro and Jabra Elite 7 Active will be available for ₹13,499 and ₹11,699 respectively with up to ₹1,500 cashback on bank cards. Jabra Elite 3 will be available for ₹5,499; Jabra Elite 75t will be available for ₹7,999 and Jabra Elite 4 Active will be available for ₹8,999.

OnePlus and OPPO accessories

OnePlus Buds Pro and Oppo Enco M32 will be available for ₹8,990 and ₹1,699 respectively.

OnePlus Smartphones

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G and OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be available for ₹21,999 and ₹28,499 respectively including instant bank discounts and no cost EMI of up to 3 months. Get OnePlus 9RT for ₹42,999 and OnePlus 9R for ₹36,999. Also, enjoy up to ₹4,000 bank cashback with ₹3,000 off on exchange. OnePlus 9Pro and OnePlus 9 will be available for ₹49,999 and ₹36,999 respectively including instant bank discounts and exchange offers.

Realme Smartphones

Enjoy up to ₹1,500 bank cashback and Amazon coupon worth up to ₹2,000 on the purchase of Realme Narzo 50A and Realme Narzo 30 5G and get them for ₹9,749 and ₹13,499 respectively. Realme Narzo 50 will be available for ₹11,699.

Samsung Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy M12 will be available for ₹9,499; Samsung Galaxy M32 5G for ₹15,499 and Samsung Galaxy M52 5G for ₹23,499.

Xiaomi Smartphones

The Flagship Mi 11X will be available for as low as ₹22,999 including bank discounts and ₹5,000 off on exchange. Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G will be available for ₹21,499 including bank discounts and additional ₹5,000 off on exchange. Get Mi 11X Pro for ₹31,999; Redmi 11 Pro+ 5G for ₹19,999 and Redmi Note 11S for ₹15,499. Redmi note 10 Pro will be available for ₹17,999, avail additional ₹1,000 cashback on bank cards.

