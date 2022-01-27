Amazon India has announced ‘Mega Music Fest’ for all music enthusiasts, bringing a host of exciting deals and offers on a wide range of headphones, speakers, guitars and more from across brands like boAt, Sony, JBL, Casio, Maono & more. The fest will be live until 28 January.

Here are some of the best deals and offers from sellers to check out during the two-day festival:

Headphones

Sony WF-1000XM4

The newly launched WF-1000XM4 truly wireless headphones comes with noise cancelling feature. Made to fit every ear, they offer a personalized experience that adjusts to every situation. Get this for ₹19,990 while its actual price is ₹24,990.

Sennheiser CX 120BT

The CX 120BT’s detailed and balanced sound can be enjoyed without compromise, thanks to SBC and aptX codec compatibility, as well as aptX Low Latency to keep audio in perfect sync with video. Bluetooth 4.1 ensures fast, reliable connectivity and multi-pairing to enable fuss-free connection with two devices simultaneously. It is available for ₹1,490 while its actual price is ₹3,390.

Speakers

boAt Aavante Bar 1160

boAt AAVANTE Bar 1160 Soundbar features a powerful 60 W total output that amplifies every aspect of your entertainment. The 2.0 channel sound system provides a balanced sound and deep bass for your movies, music and even video games and you can experience the cinematic sound that revolves around you. Stay plugged into the sound with an array of wired connections, and Bluetooth wireless technology. Bring your home to life with the boAt AAVANTE Bar 1160 at just ₹3,999. Its actual price is ₹9,990.

boAt Aavante Bar 3150D

Its 5.1 Channel Surround Sound with Dolby Audio technology gets you set for an alternate dimension, with an ethereal sound quality that adds colour to your audio as well as visual experience. The sleek and premium styled soundbar adds to the beauty of your home as much as it adds to the immersive auditory experience. All your devices are made accessible by the wireless and wired forms of connectivity, such as Bluetooth, AUX/USB/Optical and HDMI(ARC) with the versatile Aavante Bar 3150D. Get this at just ₹13,999 while its actual price is ₹24,990.

Musical Instruments

Juarez JRZ23UK/NA 23" Ukulele Kit

This Juarez 23 Inch Ukulele is a four-stringed plucked instrument, which is an easy to learn, also to stimulate the potential of rhythm instruments. Sapele body and Okoume neck bring you richer and brighter sound. Rosewood fingerboard and bridge provides a comfortable playing feel. It is available for ₹1,990.

Maono AU-PM420 USB Microphone

This microphone is designed with the professional sound chipset and 16mm electret condenser transducer which let mic hold a high-resolution sampling rate up to 192KHz/24bit. The microphone has USB data port, easy to connect with computers. Only select USB mic as default input in your software settings. Double shielding USB cable reduces interference. Compatible with Windows and Mac OS. Perfect for project, home-studio, network YouTube recording, Google voice search, streaming, podcasting and desktop recording. This is available for ₹4,599.

