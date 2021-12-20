Following Flipkart , Amazon is also offering discounts on electronics items to attract buyers. The pre-Christmas sale is known as Accessories Gifting Days sale which is offering offers on mobile phone accessories. The Amazon sale will continue till December 22. The US-based company is offering discounts on brands like Apple, Boat, Realme, Zebronics, and more. Amazon India is also offering discounts on power banks, headphones, chargers and other electronics items. The consumers will also get a 10 per cent instant discount on OneCard Credit cards.

The Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging case is available at ₹24,900 whereas it can be purchased with a wireless charging case for ₹19,990. It features Active Noise Cancellation. The device comes with three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customisable fit. It is sweat and water-resistant.

Realme buds wireless 2 neo comes at ₹1299 whereas Zebronics 10000 mAh power bank is tagged at ₹599.

The Syska 10000 mAh power bank is available for ₹749. It is compatible with all types of smartphones and tablets. It comes with three USB Ports to charge three devices simultaneously. The power bank also comes with a small yet powerful LED torch built right into it.

The Mi 10000mAH power bank is available for ₹899. It supports two-way fast charging. This power bank features nine layers of circuit chip protection which enhances the charging efficiency. The device has two USB outputs, which allows two devices to be charged at the same time.

There are affordable earbuds on sale as well. The Boult Audio AirBass TrueBuds is selling for ₹1,299. The wireless earbuds features Bluetooth 5.0. The earbuds are waterproof and sweatproof.

