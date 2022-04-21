Amazon Renewed store is offering a wide selection of refurbished and like-new products across categories like smartphones, laptops, headphones, cameras, smartwatches, speakers, kitchen appliances and so much more. The products are available from top brands including Samsung, iQOO, Xiaomi, Oppo, Dell, Lenovo and more.

Refurbished products on Amazon Renewed are available at a 10% to 30% discount compared to a new product and come with a six-month seller-backed warranty.

Here is a list of refurbished smartphones available with offers:

iQOO Z3 5G

The iQOO Z3 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G processor, 7nm chip and octa-core processor. This 5G enables smartphone comes with 55W FlashCharge that can charge the 4,400mAh battery up to 50% in just 19 minutes and a full charge in just 50 minutes. It has a 64MP main camera with f/1.79 aperture supported by GW3 sensor. The device also comes with a 16MP front camera. It is priced at ₹15,800.

Poco M2 Pro

Poco M2 Pro comes with 6 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM and storage expandable Upto 512 GB. It boasts 5,000mAh battery. With its 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP and 16MP front camera, the phone is priced at ₹13,999.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

This 5G ready smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core processor and boasts 8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory which is further expandable up to 1TB, Android 11.0 operating system and dual SIM. It comes with 6.5-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED Display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1080x2400 resolution. It is priced at ₹31,199.