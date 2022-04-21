Amazon offering up to 30% off on refurbished smartphones. Check here

The iQOO Z3 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G processor, 7nm chip and octa-core processor. This 5G enables smartphone comes with 55W FlashCharge that can charge the 4,400mAh battery up to 50% in just 19 minutes and a full charge in just 50 minutes. It has a 64MP main camera with f/1.79 aperture supported by GW3 sensor. The device also comes with a 16MP front camera. It is priced at ₹15,800.